OPPO at the Forefront of an Industry-First Partnership with Mobile Phone Eco Rating Initiative Ahead of World Environment Day

Taking another step towards its "Technology for Mankind. Kindness for the World" mission – and in celebration of World Environment Day – OPPO aims to raise awareness over some of the most pressing environmental issues and best practices in sustainability by joining the scheme, which will be rolled out across Europe starting June 2021 to help consumers identify and compare the most sustainable smartphones .

"Our unique devices are designed, built and delivered with the highest standards of quality and environmental management. Whether we are finding solutions to reduce our carbon footprint, operate responsibly or serve our communities – we ensure that sustainability is built in," said Ethan Xue, President of OPPO Middle East and Africa.

"As we develop and deliver innovative, environmentally friendly smartphones based on OPPO's core values, we maintain our responsibility towards the environment. At OPPO, we monitor the impact that we have on society and contribute to addressing global issues. Through this new initiative/programme, we aim to support demand for more sustainable devices. We are committed to continually improving our environmental performance and moving towards best practices in corporate sustainability by joining initiatives such as the revolutionary Eco Rating," he added.

Europe's leading mobile operators Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica (operating under the O2 and Movistar brands), Telia Company and Vodafone have joined forces to launch the new pan-industry Eco Rating labelling scheme, which builds on industry knowledge gathered through previous environmental labelling initiatives.

As a launch partner, OPPO has provided data and insights to help the Eco Rating apply a balanced, objective and consistent evaluation methodology comprising 19 different criteria which culminate in a single final score for each device. Following the detailed assessment, each smartphone handset is given an overall Eco Rating score out of a maximum of 100 to demonstrate its environmental performance across its entire life cycle. The Eco Rating label for mobile devices emphasizes five aspects: durability, repairability, recyclability, and climate and resource efficiency.

In addition to its win-win collaborations with industry partners, OPPO recognises that its environmental responsibilities are an integral part of its brand ethos and engages in sustainable practices which seek to minimise environmental dips. The company currently adopts a more planet-friendly approach to production – which spans design, packaging, processing and more.

OPPO has recycled 13 times as much products by weight in 2020 in comparison with 2019. In addition, the global smartphone leader has demonstrated its commitment towards environmentally friendly practices, with 45% of its packaging being made of renewable fibers. OPPO has also reduced its general waste by 42.7% and cut indirect greenhouse gas emissions by 20% in 2020.

Through its commitment to the goal of protecting the environment, OPPO integrates its business values and operations to meet the expectations of stakeholders, receiving recognition and positive reinforcement.

OPPO will continue to partner with environmental and developmental organisations all over the world with the aim of reducing its environmental and societal impact. The technology company aims to benefit local and global communities, providing innovative and sustainable solutions for today and generations to come.

