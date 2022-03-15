OPPO Becomes First Smartphone Brand to Light Up Ain Dubai, World’s Largest and Tallest Observation Wheel in Celebration of Reno7 Series Launch

To celebrate the launch, OPPO became the first smartphone brand to unveil a light show on Ain Dubai, the world's largest and tallest observation wheel. Enthralling all those who witnessed the show that lit up the Dubai Marina skyline, the show bought to life the features of the series including the Stratrails design, Orbit Breathing Light, SUPERVOOC™ flash charging and impressive camera capability.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO MEA said: "The Reno Series is incredibly important to OPPO and our customers who love all of the features that can be used with ease. We work tirelessly with each new release to bring even more desirable video and photo capabilities to each iteration ensuring users get the best experience. To mark this launch, it felt only right that we light up one of the most iconic landmarks in Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai, bringing our key USPS to life and celebrating the Reno7 series with all of our fans in the city."

OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G features the iconic OPPO Glow glass on its back cover with the Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology for the first time ever in the industry and also boosts the flagship-level 5G performance powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX. Meanwhile, a 12GB+256GB memory, 4500mAh battery and 65W SUPERVOOC™ guarantee an extraordinary, long-lasting and smooth experience. Tying all of these together, the ColorOS 12 creates a convenient and efficient user experience on the smartphone. With features packed into a sleek and light smartphone, Reno7 Pro 5G is the portrait expert designed to help users get the most out of the 5G era.

Powered by the new Flagship Portrait Camera System built around two imaging sensors — the IMX709 and the IMX766 — Reno7 Pro 5G delivers a generational leap in portrait image performance, offering unlimited possibilities in photo and video at the touch of a button.

The Reno7 5G is the portrait expert capable of capturing DSLR-like portraits through features such as Portrait Mode, Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, and more. Alongside its professional camera capabilities, Reno7 5G also features the iconic OPPO Glow design Reno7 5G also features iconic OPPO Glow design with LDI process,65W SUPERVOOC™, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Highlighted by its smooth experience, Reno7 5G is the world's first smartphone that certified with TÜV SÜD 36-month fluency rating A.

Reno7 Z 5G is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 695 5G Mobile Platform, equipped with Bokeh Flare Portrait and Selfie HDR imaging features, and complemented by the industry-first Dual Orbit Lights. Together with OPPO's signature OPPO Glow design, Ultra-Slim Retro Design and 33W SUPERVOOC flash charge, Reno7 Z 5G is a 5G smartphone with professional portrait photography capabilities designed to capture diverse lifestyles.

UNLIMITED IMAGING POWER BRINGS GORGEOUS PORTRAITS TO LIFE

Since the launch of the first OPPO Reno smartphone, Reno users worldwide have been capturing the world around them in stunning, professional-quality portraits. Now, with the new Reno7 Pro 5G, this portrait experience enters a new realm of possibilities.

Powering Reno7 Pro 5G's impressive imaging capabilities is the mighty Flagship Portrait Camera System, comprising a 50MP main camera with flagship IMX766 sensor, alongside an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a dedicated color temperature sensor on the back of the device. On the front, the 32MP front camera is powered by a next generation flagship RGBW sensor — the IMX709 — which has been co-developed by OPPO and Sony and makes its world debut on Reno7 Pro 5G.

The IMX709 sensor introduces an all-new RGBW pixel array which contains additional white pixels not found in traditional RGGB image sensors. When combined with OPPO's self-developed Quadra Binning algorithm, the sensor is able to boost light intake without reducing color information. Furthermore, the Quadra Binning algorithm has been embedded directly onto the IMX709, greatly improving cross-platform compatibility and image processing efficiency.

Thanks to these innovations, the Reno7 Pro 5G with the IMX709 is able to capture 60% more light than standard RGGB sensors while reducing noise by up to 35%. This enables the Reno7 Pro 5G to capture significantly clearer and brighter images in low-light conditions, making portraits more expressive in both photo and video through enhancements to skin, texture, and contrast. Together with the industry-first use of DOL-HDR on the front camera of a smartphone, Reno7 Pro 5G's front camera enables users to easily capture high-quality selfie videos, and Smart Wide-angle helps them capture a wide range of selfies with ease.

On the rear of the phone, the main camera features a flagship IMX766 sensor with a large 1/1.56-inch sensor size and advanced technologies including All Pixel Omni-Directional PDAF and DOL-HDR, guaranteeing an enhanced portrait experience from the ground up.

Taking full advantage of this flagship-level hardware foundation, the Reno7 Pro 5G comes packed with a series of impressive imaging features:

Portrait Mode intelligently applies a depth of field effect to the image background, including beautiful bokeh light spots, to make portrait subjects stand out further. Users can choose 25 adjustable aperture sizes from F0.95 to F16 creating original-yet-realistic portrait photos.

intelligently applies a depth of field effect to the image background, including beautiful bokeh light spots, to make portrait subjects stand out further. Users can choose 25 adjustable aperture sizes from F0.95 to F16 creating original-yet-realistic portrait photos. AI Highlight Video can automatically detect the ambient light in a scene and make optimizations accordingly. With a 3D LUT (3D Lookup Table) color tuning algorithm, AI Highlight Video provides more accurate color tuning to enhance skin tone and help subjects stand out in portrait videos.

can automatically detect the ambient light in a scene and make optimizations accordingly. With a 3D LUT (3D Lookup Table) color tuning algorithm, AI Highlight Video provides more accurate color tuning to enhance skin tone and help subjects stand out in portrait videos. Bokeh Flare Portrait Video enables users to capture portrait videos with bokeh light spots on the background, like the bokeh effect of DSLR camera. On Reno7 Pro 5G, Bokeh Flare Portrait Video has been updated to further enhance skin tone, especially in dark environments, against solid-colored backgrounds, or when the color of the background is close to the color of the main subject's skin tone. As a result, portrait subjects stand out from the background while maintaining a natural appearance.

enables users to capture portrait videos with bokeh light spots on the background, like the bokeh effect of DSLR camera. On Reno7 Pro 5G, Bokeh Flare Portrait Video has been updated to further enhance skin tone, especially in dark environments, against solid-colored backgrounds, or when the color of the background is close to the color of the main subject's skin tone. As a result, portrait subjects stand out from the background while maintaining a natural appearance. AI Color Portrait comes to add creative sparks to your videos and photos, by applying black and white filters to the background while retaining the original color of the portrait subject, creating a strong contrasting color effect that highlights the main subject and draws in viewer attention.

Reno7 Pro 5G also includes a series of features to help users take clearer photos and videos with enhanced creativity. Focus Tracking, Dual-View Video, Flash Snapshot, and other features all give users the creative tools to express themselves and record special moments in their own style.

UNLIMITED STYLE WITH STUNNING OPPO GLOW

Inheriting the hallmark OPPO Glow design of the Reno series, the Reno7 Pro 5G comes in two fresh new colors: Startrails Blue and Starlight Black.

In addition to using the exclusive OPPO Glow manufacturing process, Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology has been applied to the back case of Reno7 Pro 5G, making it the first time that LDI has been used on the exterior of a smartphone. On the back cover of Reno 7 Pro 5G Startrails Blue, 1.2 million micro-rasters have been etched onto the photoresist-coated AG glass with the sophisticated LDI technology. The overall visual effect is similar to thousands of comets flashing across the sky, leaving long trails of light in their wake.

Bringing even more light to the back cover is the Orbit Breathing Light, an industry-first, 3D circular light surrounding the camera area. The Orbit Breathing Light gently emits light when receiving incoming calls or notifications, adding an even dreamier atmosphere to the back cover of the phone.

On the front of the phone, a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate delivers a super-smooth and comfortable viewing experience. The display is HDR10+ certified for a more vivid and higher quality visual experience while also being Amazon Prime Video HD&HDR certified for high-quality visual content.

The Reno7 Pro 5G features a new ultra-slim design, with 2.5D glass applied to both the front and back of the phone to give it a super sleek and minimal look while avoiding unintended touching of the screen during use. On top of this, the Reno7 Pro 5G remains extremely thin and light, with a thickness of just 7.45mm and a total weight of only about 180g.

UNLIMITED PERFORMANCE FOR AN EXCEPTIONAL 5G EXPERIENCE

To deliver even more powerful 5G performance, Reno7 Pro 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX flagship-level 5G-integrated SoC. Built on a 6nm process, the octa-core SoC includes an ARM Cortex-A78 core operates at up to 3GHz, delivering ultimate computing power with lower power consumption.

The Reno7 Pro 5G comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB ROM as standard. When used with RAM Expansion technology developed by OPPO, the phone's original 12GB of RAM can be supplemented with a massive 7GB by temporarily allocating ROM, enabling multiple memory-heavy apps to be run simultaneously with less lag.

With 65W SUPERVOOC TM , the 4500mAh large battery of the Reno7 Pro 5G can be fully charged in as little as 31 minutes; meanwhile a 5-minute charge offers 4 hours of movie playback. To deliver a better all-round mobile gaming experience, a top-of-the-line X-Axis Linear Motor has been added to create more immersion. AI Frame Rate Stabilizer will evaluate the frame rate in real time and provide stabilization accordingly to ensure consistently smooth gameplay.

UNLIMITED CONVENIENCE WITH THE FRESH-NEW COLOR OS 12

As part of the first series to be installed with ColorOS 12 out of the box, Reno7 Pro 5G gives users immediate access to a more convenient, smoother, and smarter operating system.

The brand-new Inclusive Design and 3D Icons in ColorOS 12 offer a more intuitive and simpler way for users to interact with their phone. The new Omoji feature also creates new avenues for personalization with a variety of customization options and real-time facial tracking through OPPO's advanced Face Capture Algorithm.

ColorOS 12 also delivers leaps in convenience and productivity by removing unnecessary steps and barriers. For example, PC Connect can connect Reno7 Pro 5G seamlessly with a PC via Bluetooth or by scanning a QR code, making working across multiple devices so much easier and more efficient.

When it comes to data security and privacy, ColorOS 12 has been certified by third parties including ISO, ePrivacy, and TrustArc, and includes features like Anti-peeping for Notifications to help further protect user privacy in day-to-day use.

MARKET AVAILABILITY

Reno7 Pro 5G carries of the Reno series, putting a leading portrait shooting experience in the palm of users' hands. The ultimate Flagship Portrait Camera System is powered by the flagship IMX709 and IMX766 imaging sensors as well as camera features such as AI Highlight Video, Portrait Mode, and more. The exclusive OPPO Glow and the industry-first use of LDI technology on the exterior of the phone give the ultra-slim Reno7 Pro 5G a stunning appearance and comfortable grip, with two new color finishes — Startrails Blue and Starlight Black — bringing the full design to life. When it comes to practicality and performance, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX 5G SoC, 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM, 65W SUPERVOOC TM , and a large 4500 mAh Battery ensure a long-lasting 5G experience on Reno7 Pro 5G, all of which is brought together with the convenient, personalized, and safe mobile experience of ColorOS 12.

The Reno7 series is now available to pre-order on Wednesday 16th of March 2022 now across OPPO's regional websites and retail partner stores at a recommended retail price of AED 2,799 for the Reno7 Pro 5G, AED 1,799 for Reno7 5G, and AED 1,499 for Reno7 Z 5G.

Customers who pre-order the Reno7 Pro 5G or Reno7 5G will receive a complimentary 6-month extended warranty, OPPO Enco Air and additional gifts worth AED 797. Customers who pre-order the Reno7 Z 5G will receive a complimentary 6-month extended warranty, OPPO Enco Buds and more worth AED 597.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

SOURCE OPPO