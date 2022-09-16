OPPO Celebrates 18th Anniversary, Building the Future of Intelligent Living with Inspiration Ahead

To mark its 18th anniversary, OPPO will launch the OPPO Global Community and OPPO Inspiring Service Week to deepen its connection with its global userbase

OPPO has released a documentary series telling the stories of OPPO employees and the inspiration behind their work

OPPO will continue investing in sustainable development initiatives as it seeks to bring the benefits of technology to more people

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, on September 17, global technology company OPPO will celebrate its 18-year anniversary. Since its founding in 2004, OPPO has remained committed to its user-centric approach to technology while continuing to push the boundaries of technological innovation. Since its origin as a consumer electronics company, OPPO has evolved into a full-service technology company that serves global users with integrated software, hardware, and service solutions, leading the development of smart devices and services in markets worldwide.

OPPO Celebrates 18th Anniversary

Whether innovating in quality on its early audio players and feature phones, delivering breakthroughs in flash charge technology and new smartphone form factors, or developing cutting-edge innovations with the MariSilicon X NPU, OPPO has always sought to Inspire Ahead as it looks to elevate the technology industry and create a better future through its ongoing innovations.

Today, OPPO is the world's fourth-largest smartphone brand, serving customers across 60 countries and regions in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and maintaining strategic partnerships with over 80 telecom operators worldwide.

To celebrate the occasion, OPPO has launched a series of new online and offline services and activities to enhance its connection with users and improve their user experience:

OPPO Global Community

The OPPO Global Community (community.oppo.com) will officially launch tomorrow. The Community has been created to provide an inclusive and open ecosystem for all OPPO users to engage, interact, and share. It will also act as a hub for a number of different programs, including the OPPO Product Ambassadors Program, which will provide users with opportunities to experience OPPO's latest products and innovations before anyone else; the O-Chat open forum, where users around the world can discuss OPPO's products and technologies freely; and OPPO Lifesetter, which invites users to share their own life stories to help inspire others.

Through The Community, OPPO users and tech enthusiasts will be given more convenient access to information and updates about OPPO, converse with OPPO technical experts about their experiences with and insights into OPPO products and services, as well as provide more effective communication channels between OPPO and its users to receive practical feedback and further understand the needs of users worldwide.

OPPO Inspiring Service Week

The OPPO Service Center operates more than 2,500 service sites around the world, each of which is committed to providing high-quality expertise and trusted services to customers so that every OPPO user can reap the full benefits of OPPO's technologies and products.

From the 10th to 17th of September this year, OPPO Service Day has been upgraded to OPPO Inspiring Service Week in over 320 Service Centers across 21 countries and regions in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. During this week, those visiting OPPO Service Centers will be able to enjoy discounts on smartphone repair products and accessories, as well as free labor costs, protective films, software upgrades, and maintenance. The service hours of the Centers will also be extended, and select centers will even offer specialty local drinks for customers, providing more convenient, comprehensive, and thoughtful services.

In addition to the OPPO Global Community and OPPO Inspiring Service Week, OPPO has also released a series of documentaries telling the story of employees together with OPPO's growth from their own perspectives. Despite their different backgrounds and origins, all OPPO employees share the same passion for discovering unmet user needs and searching for new ways to deliver innovation.

In addition to providing great products and services over the past 18 years, OPPO has also played an active role in undertaking corporate social responsibility. Guided by the mission of "Technology for mankind, Kindness for the world", OPPO is making long-term investments in four key areas.

Environmental Protection: OPPO has been committed to integrating the concept of sustainability into the entire lifecycle of its products, from reducing the plastics used in the packaging to improving the lifespan and durability of its products. Among these initiatives, OPPO's self-developed Battery Health Engine helps smartphone batteries maintain more than 80% of their original capacity after as many as 1,600 charge-discharge cycles, which is twice the industry average.

Youth Empowerment: OPPO Renovators Emerging Artists Program has been launched for four consecutive years to encourage young creators to unleash their creativity and imagine the future of technology through art.

Digital Inclusion: OPPO believes in the virtue of technology and is committed to improving product design for accessibility while catering to the diverse needs of different groups. OPPO was one of the first to identify those with Colour Vision Deficiency, and introduce the Colour Vision Enhancement feature, which offers up to 766 display profiles to help users enjoy a more precise colour display.

Health and Wellbeing: Launched by OPPO Health Lab, OPPO Health Research Kit includes a full suite of tools to help healthcare professionals collect and analyze data, making health research easier. OPPO also cares about the mental health of its users and introduced the O Relax application, which includes a series of relaxation sounds and games to help users relax in a fun way.

Earlier this year, OPPO also launched the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator to empower technology professionals and entrepreneurs to bring their innovations to life. With the theme of 'Virtuous Innovation', the program sought proposals related to Accessible Technology and Digital Health. This year, OPPO received 536 proposals from over 39 countries and regions, with the top 10 winning proposals awarded grants of around USD $46,000 each, as well as further opportunities for investment, technological support, research, commercial partnerships, and global promotion from OPPO and its partners.

Looking to the future with "Inspiration Ahead", OPPO will continue to evolve its brand and business to deliver more value for both consumers and society. On the business side, OPPO will focus on the four key future directions of smart learning, smart productivity, smart entertainment, and smart healthcare, as it continues to develop user-centric innovations and create more intelligent living for its users worldwide. At the same time, OPPO will continue to invest in its sustainable development, empowering global users with greater confidence and optimism while working to build a better future for all.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries operated by more than 40,000 dedicated employees, with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

