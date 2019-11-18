OPPO Chief 5G Scientist: 5G to be a Pillar of Future Intelligent Society

"OPPO has been actively exploring 5G application scenarios with the aim of bringing users greater value from 5G," explained Tang. "Since 2018, this exploration has led to a number of 5G milestones for OPPO, including the world's first 5G video call demo using 3D structured light technology, and the world's first Weibo livestream via a 5G smartphone at MWC 2019. As a pioneer and promoter of 5G devices, OPPO is consistently delivering new experiences to users."

OPPO has expanded its 5G business to more than a dozen countries and collaborates with world-leading operators across those markets to provide outstanding 5G handsets and services to global consumers. In May 2019, OPPO and Swisscom officially launched the OPPO Reno 5G smartphone in Switzerland, making it the first 5G handset commercially available in Europe. This October, OPPO and Ericsson established a 5G Joint Lab to accelerate the large-scale deployment of 5G worldwide. What's more, OPPO plans to launch the first Qualcomm-powered dual-mode 5G smartphone by the end of 2019.

Established as early as in 2015, OPPO's 5G R&D team has been actively participating in activities related to standard-setting of the next-generation mobile technology. As of the end of October 2019, OPPO had applied over 2500 global patent families and declared more than 1000 families of 5G standard-essential patents to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). In addition, OPPO submitted 3000+ documents related to 5G standards to the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), ranking at the top among members of the international standard organization.

CNBC's East Tech West brings together the world's most influential technology leaders to discuss cutting-edge topics ranging from AI to 5G. The 3-day, invite-only tech retreat reached a massive audience of more than 100 million viewers around the world via livestream.

SOURCE OPPO