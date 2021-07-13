OPPO congratulates the success of Wimbledon 2021

With 2020 being the first time that Wimbledon has been cancelled since World War II, this year OPPO is commemorating its special comeback with its "Play with Heart" campaign. Encouraging players and fans on court, while enhancing the sports spirit and bringing it to a larger audience.

As a young brand and tech innovator, OPPO is supporting the championship and its long history, and aims to create more breakthroughs in international markets with the sport's spirit. In the third year of its partnership with Wimbledon, the Play with Heart campaign is part of OPPO's mission to continue to connect with the world's next generation of fans - by igniting their passion for the game with powerful moments on the tennis court.

In support of the campaign, OPPO created a series of worldwide activations that reignited the passions of players and fans both on and off the courts including:

Courting the Colour - Paying respect to tennis history with recolourised iconic photos

Leveraging its imaging advantages and its pursuit of colour, OPPO partnered with Getty Images to reawaken the colour of iconic photographs from tennis history to retell the stories behind each - bringing the most beautiful and poignant moments to life in a way never seen before. Inspired by the belief that compassionate technology can help inspire vivid emotions, the collection highlights powerful tennis stories that still reverberate in our times today.

The collection of images will be available for public view in the Wimbledon Museum soon. Full collection can be viewed here

Wall of Heart - Refurbished walls-to-courts for tennis lovers

To encourage fans to take up tennis, OPPO created 'Wall of Heart' and a series of activations in Europe during the championships, including painting walls to convert them to into courts with children from underprivileged neighborhoods, and donations to street tennis initiatives, designed to unite communities and inspire the next generation of tennis players and fans.

Playing with Heart engagements in-store

In helping to promote Wimbledon and the sport, OPPO created a set of retail assets which included special Wimbledon packages. For fans unable to get onto the courts this year, OPPO enabled budding tennis players and gamers to play virtual tennis in stores all over the world, including the UK, Paris, Spain, Poland, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, China and more.

Beyond Performance - A flavour of the fun at Wimbledon

OPPO filmed #shotonOPPO behind the scenes interviews to bring fans even closer to the expertise and specialism that goes into planning Wimbledon, particularly this year, with the spectacular efforts that were undertaken to organize the tournament under COVID regulations. Ultimately offering a more diversified perspective for fans and audiences than simply watching the game.

The full behind the scenes films can be viewed here.

Other activations include special Wimbledon themes on OPPO phones, and user campaigns encouraging fans across social platforms to pay tribute to their favourite sport and to share their passion for tennis by sharing unique shots and content in #PlayWithHeart

Gregor Almassy, Overseas CMO for OPPO commented: "As a partner of Wimbledon for the last three years, OPPO has long been moved by the spirit of the sport and recognise that the tournaments, players, and fans have been hit hard by the pandemic. By refocusing on the essence of tennis we hope to give fans a deeper connection to the sport, and in doing so, encourage fans around the world to play with heart. Where better to do so than the foundational pillar to the sport, Wimbledon."

Beyond the championships, OPPO will continue its partnership with Wimbledon and the relationship between technology and sport to encourage people all over the world to Play with Heart.



