OPPO Find N3 Series Officially Launched, Redefining the Smartphone Landscape

OPPO unveils the highly anticipated Find N3 series comprised of two cutting-edge devices

Both phones introduce breakthrough technologies in their category, with the Find N3 featuring three pro-grade cameras, including a 48MP ultra-wide camera and 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 70mm equivalent focal length

The Find N3 is priced at Dhs7,999, and the Find N3 Flip is priced at Dhs3,999

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO, the world's leading smart device brand, today officially announced the highly anticipated launch of the Find N3 series in UAE. This series includes the Find N3 and Find N3 Flip, both delivering breakthrough experiences across imaging, design, and usability. These devices redefine the foldable experience, setting new standards for what customers can expect from their next smartphones.

Chi Zhou, President of OPPO MEA, said: "In our unwavering pursuit of excellence, we have crafted two groundbreaking devices that redefine innovation, and we are delighted to unveil the future of foldables to our users in the UAE. Just like a masterpiece seamlessly blends precision and creativity, our Find N3 and Find N3 Flip embody flawless design, vibrant displays, and unmatched camera capabilities. Despite their foldable nature, we've meticulously engineered these devices so our users never have to compromise on any essential aspect. More than just smartphones, they serve as gateways to limitless creativity, productivity, and self-expression."

OPPO Find N3

The Find N3 showcases a premium design characterized by its slim and lightweight demeanor. When unfolded, it measures at 5.8mm in thickness, and when closed, a sleek 11.7mm. Weighing just 239g in vegan leather, it's lighter than some traditional bar flagship phones. Its user-friendly design, featuring flat sides and gently curved corners, provides a natural and comfortable grip for effortless use. The device is available in two exquisite colours: Sunlit Gold, featuring a glass back, and Classic Black, adorned with a vegan leather back.

The Find N3 stands out as the first foldable with a professional-grade imaging system, boasting the sharpest and brightest screens among foldable devices. Its advanced cameras, innovative stacked pixel technology, and Hasselblad tuning seamlessly combine with ColorOS 13.2's next-generation capabilities, enabling PC-level productivity in the palm of users' hands. Moreover, the Find N3 features three powerful speakers and is equipped with a large 4805mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging technology, making the Find N3 a best-in-class two-in-one experience in an elegant, slimline package.

Three Pro-grade Cameras for Iconic Photography

OPPO revolutionizes foldable photography with the Find N3, featuring three professional-grade cameras covering popular full-frame equivalent focal lengths: 14mm, 24mm, and 70mm.

The Find N3 introduces Sony's groundbreaking LYTIA-T808 sensor to foldable devices, using a two-layer stacked CMOS image sensor to receive more light intake, resulting in reduced noise, superior dynamic range, and richly detailed photos and videos.

The 48MP ultra-wide camera on the Find N3 stands out for its power and versatility. Its sensor size is over 100% larger than that of other flagship foldables, allowing users to capture dynamic macro shots, expansive landscapes, and group shots with exceptional clarity.

For zooming capabilities, the Find N3's ultra-thin periscope telephoto camera combines a 64MP resolution with a fast f/2.6 aperture. This setup ensures detailed shots in various lighting conditions, be it day or night.

At the core of the Find N3 series is portrait photography, enhanced by Hasselblad Portrait Mode. Both phones utilize the OPPO Computational Photography engine, which guarantees superior quality and excellent dynamic range with natural-looking results.

The Clearest and Brightest Foldable Screens

For a brilliant viewing experience, whether open or closed, the Find N3's two large, user-friendly screens offer unparalleled clarity and brightness among foldable devices. The inner and outside display supports class-leading peak brightness of 2800 nits, ensuring exceptional visibility even in bright lighting conditions.

Building on the legacy of Find N and Find N2's Golden Ratio displays, the Find N3's screens are taller, resulting in a 6.3" outer screen, and a 7.8" unfolded screen. When closed, the Find N3 functions as a traditional smartphone, and when open, it becomes an immersive tablet.

Both Find N3 series' screens display over 425 pixels per inch, ensuring flagship-level clarity. Additionally, the 1440Hz PWM dimming guarantees comfortable usage even during long periods. The LTPO technology enables a seamless 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate, facilitating smooth scrolling and gameplay. Furthermore, adding a self-healing layer minimizes scuffs, resulting in an almost crease-free unfolded screen for an uninterrupted viewing experience.

Built to Last and Styled to Perfection

OPPO's third-generation Flexion Hinge lies at the core of the Find N3's slim, lightweight profile. This hinge, despite being smaller than its predecessor, is more durable. This device not only boasts IPX4 splash resistance but is also the first phone to be independently tested to withstand 1,000,000 folds by TÜV Rheinland.

Furthermore, the Find N3 has been tested through 100,000 folds in scorching 50ºC heat as well as freezing -20ºC conditions, ensuring its durability and reliability in extreme weather conditions.

PC-level Productivity in Your Pocket

The Find N3, which runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13.2, will also receive a total of four years of software updates and five years of security updates.

This is all part of OPPO's commitment to delivering a long-lasting, quality experience, both in terms of hardware and software.

The Global TaskBar, featuring the App Library and File Pocket, ensures quick access to recent files and apps. With OPPO's innovative Boundless View supporting three apps, users can effortlessly work across three tall apps, with two displayed side-by-side and a third app accessible off-screen. A simple tap brings the off-screen app into view.

The 15" Boundless View mode displays all three apps in a 7.8" tablet-like-view, allowing concentrated work on one app while still multitasking smoothly between all three.

Peace of Mind and Incredible Performance

With Sound-Sealed Call technology, preventing anyone nearby from listening in on private phone conversations, and a dedicated security chip protecting files at a hardware level, privacy is paramount in the Find N3.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, the Find N3 boasts a 35% improvement in performance and a 40% boost in overall efficiency compared to previous generation chipsets. With 512GB UFS 4.0 storage and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, this device guarantees a true flagship gaming and multitasking experience. Thanks to OPPO's Dynamic Computing Engine, the Find N3 can also handle over 40 apps running simultaneously in the background.

Equipped with a large 4805mAh battery, the Find N3 ensures reliable day-long power. Moreover, its 67W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging technology results in 80% charge in 30 minutes, and 100% in just 42 minutes.

Find N3 Flip

The Find N3 Flip introduces groundbreaking features, setting new standards in its category. It proudly stands as the first flagship triple-camera flip phone, boasting a remarkable 50MP wide, 48MP ultra-wide, and 32MP 2x zoom equivalent telephoto camera system. This innovation includes the pioneering integration of a telephoto lens, a noteworthy first for flip phones.

Beyond its impressive camera capabilities, the device's vertical cover screen has been upgraded to support third-party apps, enhancing its versatility and user experience. OPPO's innovative Flexion Hinge for Flip technology enables a shallow screen crease and a zero-gap hinge, providing a seamless and durable design.

Furthermore, the Find N3 Flip is powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9200, guaranteeing exceptional speed and reliability. It features the largest and thickest graphite layer of any flip phone, ensuring efficient heat dissipation to maintain optimal performance. With its substantial 4300mAh battery capacity and cutting-edge 44W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging technology, the phone offers a comfortable day-long usage and ensures quick and convenient recharges.

Coupled with the refined ColorOS 13.2, the Find N3 Flip combines premium design, flagship performance, and user-friendly software, setting a new standard for flip phones in the market.

OPPO Premium Service: Elevating Customer Care to New Heights

OPPO believes in fostering long-term relationships and providing exceptional customer service and care for its current and future consumers. This commitment is reflected in the exclusive benefits offered through the OPPO Premium Service, designed to provide hassle-free support to OPPO Find N3 series' users.

Customers can benefit from a comprehensive two-year warranty service, subject to local terms and conditions. Additionally, the service includes a 12-month Screen Protection Plan that allows for a one-time free screen replacement in case of accidental damage within the first year.

Furthermore, users experiencing quality issues within one year of purchase can utilize the Courier Send-In Service, wherein OPPO will collect and repair the phone. In the second year, users can avail a free battery replacement and two free screen protective film replacements annually.

By choosing OPPO, users not only gain access to cutting-edge technology but also a dedicated service that extends beyond the usual, ensuring their devices are protected and supported at every step of the way.

Pricing and Availability

The eagerly anticipated Find N3 series from OPPO is available for pre-order on OPPO's websites and partner retail stores, with official sales commencing on 23rd November. The Find N3 is priced at Dhs7,999, while the Find N3 Flip comes at a price of Dhs3,999.

For early birds, both devices come with an exclusive pre-order promotion. Customers who pre-order the Find N3 will receive the OPPO Pad Air, green OPPO Enco Air3 Pro earbuds, an additional OPPO phone cover, along with two-year warranty, one year of screen protection, and one year of battery warranty – a package valued at Dhs2,999.

Likewise, customers pre-ordering the Find N3 Flip will enjoy the purple OPPO Enco Air3 earbuds, an extra OPPO phone cover, and the same two-year warranty, one year of screen protection, and one year of battery warranty – an added value of Dhs1,599.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region.

Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

