OPPO Held INNO DAY 2021, Unveiling its First 6nm Cutting-edge Imaging NPU and New Brand Proposition of "Inspiration Ahead"

During his opening keynote speech, Tony Chen reaffirmed OPPO's commitment to developing innovations that revolve around user experience while announcing the company's new brand proposition, "Inspiration Ahead," which takes optimism and Inspiration against the challenges and uncertainties everyone is facing.

"We are living in an unprecedented age, and as a global technology company, we at OPPO feel it is both our duty and our privilege to try and make the world a better place through our technologies, products, and action," said Tony Chen. "Although the journey towards each technological breakthrough is full of challenges, we aim to continue as we have started, step by step, to reach 'Inspiration Ahead' as we have set out in our new brand proposition."

Introducing the World's First 6nm Cutting-edge Imaging NPU and the Revolutionary Products

During the event, OPPO unveiled its first Cutting-edge Imaging NPU — MariSilicon X, built on 6nm process technology which is of its first kind in the world, MariSilicon X features an advanced NPU, ISP, and Multi-tier Memory Architecture that delivers incredible image processing power with ultra-high-power efficiency.

As a dedicated Imaging NPU, MariSilicon X marks a new era in computational photography. MariSilicon X's NPU delivers an unstoppable 18 trillion operations per second (TOPS) and only 11.6 TOPS per watt power efficiency. It not only achieves a milestone in the energy consumption level of the smartphone NPU, but also claims the top-level computing power in the industry at this stage.

With its exponential leap in both performance and power efficiency, it unleashes the power of AI algorithms in making individual video frame looks as rich and defined as a still photo. With MariSilicon X, 4K AI Night Video to be captured in the RAW domain using complete image data is possible for the first time on Android smartphones.

The Cutting-edge Imaging NPU will make its debut on the next Find X Series in Q1 2022 globally, making it one of the most advanced commercialized imaging NPU on a smartphone yet.

OPPO INNO DAY 2021 also saw the official announcement of OPPO Air Glass. The groundbreaking aR (assisted Reality) device features a revolutionary lightweight design, OPPO self-developed compact projection system, and supports various intuitive interactions and practical functions. On the second day of the event, OPPO unveils its highly anticipated foldable smartphone, OPPO Find N.

Discover OPPO's Latest Technological Breakthroughs and Artwork from Emerging Artists in the Virtual INNO WORLD

This year, OPPO also created an all-new virtual playground, OPPO INNO WORLD, to celebrate INNO DAY 2021 together with OPPO fans worldwide. Within INNO WORLD, visitors can watch the keynote speeches and experience OPPO's other new cutting-edge technologies, including its Digital Human, Retractable Camera, and many more.

The OPPO Renovators Emerging Artists Project has also made its way into INNO WORLD, showcasing innovative artwork from young artists around the globe. Now in its third year, OPPO Renovators seeks to support young artists in bringing together the latest ideas and concepts from the world of art and technology as they imagine the possibilities for the future. In the Renovators Showroom in INNO WORLD, eight works from young artists are being exhibited, including AutoGene, Autonomy of Plant, Light High, Revival, and others, creating a platform for these artists to reach a global audience.

