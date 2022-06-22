OPPO Launches Find X5 Series - Revolutionising Videography with 4K Ultra Night Video Powered by MariSilicon X Imaging NPU

Bursting with industry-leading highlights, the Find X5 Series boasts a futuristic aesthetic that exudes clean, modern sophistication and world-first imaging experiences. These include a dedicated imaging Neural Processing Unit, which overcomes smartphone video capture's greatest challenge – nighttime recording. This is matched with an incomparable dual flagship IMX766 camera system, unrivalled performance and ultra-fast 5G connectivity, and incredible SUPERVOOC Flash Charging technology.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO MEA said, "We are excited to launch the Find X5 Series in the region, supported by a number of strategic partners including Hasselblad, and Dolby Atmos with a launch event at Infinity Des Lumières. The new addition to the Find X Series is the first smartphone series to be powered by OPPO's MariSilicon X imaging NPU and other industry-leading features. It was only fitting to unveil the Find X5 series to stakeholders at Infinity Des Lumières, creating an immense, futuristic digital experience with their current theme of DESTINATION COSMOS, showcasing the vastness of the universe. This synergetic collaboration allowed us to pay homage to Hasselblad's most iconic moment, being the cameras that were sent to document the historical moment of the first men on the Moon."

Ashim Mathur, Senior Regional Director, Japan and Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories said, "We have had a long-standing relationship with OPPO, and will continue to work together in order to provide a best-in-class on-the-go entertainment experience to consumers. Consumers in UAE can bring the cinematic experience into their pockets and now enjoy the latest shows and movies in Dolby Atmos on the Find X5 Pro. Dolby Atmos creates a detailed, engaging listening experience that connects you more deeply with your favourite entertainment. It makes you feel like you're inside the story with a rich, expansive sound that flows all around you and reveals every detail."

4K ULTRA NIGHT VIDEO AND CAPTIVATING PHOTOGRAPHY

Night video presents a major challenge for smartphones, so countless beautiful moments remain either uncaptured or saved in low quality. That's why OPPO has designed a dedicated imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, to unveil the details at night.

Based on a 6nm process crafted for top-tier imaging performance, the MariSilicon X not only packs the most powerful AI computing power available today, it also runs an advanced AI noise reduction (AINR) algorithm designed by the OPPO Research Institute. This means it can detect and reduce noise in each frame, pixel by pixel, while preserving finer detail, skin tone, colour accuracy.

The result is a four times improvement in perceived night video resolution, less grain and superior colour reproduction, making 4K Ultra Night Video possible for the first time on an Android smartphone, with each frame as clean as a still photo.

Of course, OPPO's MariSilicon X is just one key element of the Find X5 Pro's advanced imaging system. The wide and ultra-wide angle cameras both feature Sony's advanced 50MP IMX766 flagship sensors, with a sensor size of 1/1.56", 2um large pixel size after binning.

The wide-angle camera also features a first-of-its-kind Five-axis OIS system, which when combined with proprietary algorithms, improves with every use to counter handshake, reduce noise and sharpen scenes. The result is ultra clear snap shots and more stable videos than ever.

With superior 4K Ultra Night Video capturing across wide and ultra-wide cameras, the Find X5 Series boasts the best wide and ultra-wide imaging quality across both stills and videos in the industry.

Working closely with Sony to customise an IMX709 sensor for Find X5 Pro's front camera, OPPO has integrated MariSilicon X to ensure selfies look better than ever, with more texture and more accurate colour reproduction - even in challenging light conditions. And when more friends jump in the frame, the selfie camera automatically switches from an 80- to a 90-degree wide-angle, making sure nobody's left out.

The Find X5 Pro also features Hasselblad Natural Colour Calibration in Pro Mode and a range of creative Master filters, bringing iconic natural colour, professional colour profile and style to mobile photography.

FUTURISTIC DESIGN WITH PREMIUM LOOK AND FEEL

The Find X5 Pro embodies a futuristic design to express a sense of calm and timeless beauty that cannot be matched.

The ultra-hard, true ceramic back of the Find X5 Pro is available in Ceramic White and Glaze Black to reflect its clean, modern sophistication at its finest. This seamless ceramic back panel is two times stronger than any conventional glass panel, and double as effective for heat dissipation. And of course, the Find X5 Pro is splash, water, and dust resistant with a IP68 rating.

The Find X5 Pro's display is just as impressive, featuring a 6.7-inch ultra-clear curved AMOLED screen that continues the gentle curves and flowing lines from the smooth, pristine back, all the way around to the front. With a WQHD+ resolution, and 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, the Find X5 Pro's 10-bit screen displays more than 1 billion colours, creating smooth tonal and colour gradations, displaying the full depth and range of even the most subtle shifts in colour.

The Find X5 Pro also boosts display performance with the first multi-brightness colour calibration of its kind, creating colours that are consistent, whether you're looking at the screen under dim artificial light or under a bright summer sky.

Excessive amounts of specific types of light can impact sleep and result in eye strain, so OPPO has introduced an 8192-level screen dimming to the Find X5 Pro, to match pupil adjustment speeds across different lighting conditions. The result is a more comfortable viewing experience, and amongst the most advanced eye care available on a smartphone.

MOST POWERFUL OPPO FLAGSHIP TO DATE

Powered by the latest-generation, multicore Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the Find X5 Pro is supercharged to handle even the most demanding games and applications. Based on a compact, 4nm manufacturing process, Qualcomm's integrated 2022 flagship GPU offers 30% higher performance, and 25% more power efficiency than the previous generation, in addition to enhanced AI capabilities.

Despite its class-leading power, OPPO has doubled down on efforts to boost battery life on the Find X5 Pro and level-up power management. The large, 5000mAh dual-cell battery reflects a capacity increase of more than 11 per cent over the Find X3 Pro.

The Find X5 Pro also introduces Battery Health Engine, which helps maintain optimal battery life over a longer period of time – up to 1600 charging cycles, roughly two times the industry standard lifespan.

With the support of enhanced 80W SUPERVOOC Flash-charging technology, the Find X5 Pro can be charged from close to empty to 50 per cent in just 12 minutes, and with 50W AIRVOOC, it powers up to 100 per cent wirelessly in just 47 minutes.

INTELLIGENT AND SECURE

OPPO's human-centric interface, ColorOS 12.1 is its most beautiful, intuitive and personal experience ever. Combining with Google's Android 12 operating system, it delivers incredible experiences and class-leading privacy features, while maintaining full access to the Google Play Store and its 3 million+ apps.

For ColorOS 12.1, time has been spent refining the aesthetics, from iconography to patterns, elevated with light and shadow to create a more real, three-dimensional feel. Maintaining the privacy and security of your data – whether personal or for business is also a top priority and a key focus for ColorOS.

With version 12.1, users can easily make the most of their new Find X5 Pro. And when multitasking on your phone alone isn't enough to get things done, a new Multi-Screen Connect feature enables seamless working across a Windows PC and phone.

Maintaining the privacy and security of your data – whether personal or for business – has always been a top priority and a key focus for ColorOS. These efforts have been recognized by third party organisations including ISO, ePrivacy, and TrustArc. In addition, the Find X5 Pro is the first device in the world to be certified by the most recent version of the MDFPP.



INTRODUCING OPPO'S FIND X5

The Find X5 has an understated, yet ultra-premium finish, with frosted, matte glass and fingerprint-resistant chassis. Available in Black or White, the fine grain of this 90% frosted texture creates a beautiful, almost silky lustre that plays with light and feels incredible in the hand.

The Find X5 also includes the outstanding dual IMX766 camera system, powered by MariSilicon X, 4K Ultra Night Video, Hasselblad Natural Colour Calibration in Pro Mode and creative Master filters, a 6.5" 120Hz billion-colour display, support for 80W SUPERVOOC charging, 30W AIRVOOC wireless charging and more.

MARKET AVAILABILITY

The Find X5 Pro will be available to purchase in store from 23rd June 2022, priced at 3,999 AED and the Find X5 will be priced at 2,999 AED.

Customers who purchase the Find X5 Pro before 30th June 2022 will receive a complimentary OPPO AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger and OPPO Watch together worth AED 898 AED. Customers who purchase the Find X5 before 30th June 2022 will receive complimentary OPPO Enco Air wireless earbuds and an OPPO Band.

UAE customers who purchase a Find X5 Series smartphone will enjoy access to the exclusive OPPO Premium Service, including an international warranty, complimentary engineer fee as well as exclusive engineer access and free disinfection service etc.

To celebrate the launch of the Find X5 series, OPPO is inviting customers to participate in the #EmpowerEveryMoment competition to win a Find X5. To enter users are asked to capture their most empowering moments and share with OPPO using the hashtag and tagging @OPPOArabia on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1845937/OPPO_Find_X5_Pro.jpg

SOURCE OPPO