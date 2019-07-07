OPPO Raises the Bar in Low Light Photography, Launches OPPO F11 in the UAE

Through a flawless combination of hardware and software, OPPO F11 offers an exceptionally robust rear camera capability, enabling young consumers to easily capture the world and record all the delightful moments of their lives.

Andy Shi, President, OPPO MEA commented, "OPPO has worked for years to advance the field of selfie photography, and with the F11 series has taken the next step to propel users to portrait master. To help users capture great photos anytime and anywhere, OPPO has made considerable efforts to make it easier to shoot sharp and marvelous portrait at night. At OPPO, we remain committed to providing creative youth with innovative smartphones that allow them to snap and share expressions of themselves and the world around them."

OPPO F11 builds on the ground breaking dual rear camera and portrait technology to provide feature packed, cost-effective smartphone. With a cutting-edge 48MP dual rear camera, Ultra Night Mode, and Dazzle Color Mode, OPPO F11 not only captures excellent portraits with its rear camera, but also continues the "Selfie Expert" tradition of the F-series. Selfies taken with the F11 series are as natural and beautiful as ever.

In ultra-night mode, OPPO F11 distinguishes between portraits and backgrounds, focuses on faces, and adjusts skin colour in low light portraits to enliven the overall effect. This also intelligently reduces the overall noise, suppressing highlights, improving the dynamic range, and increasing the brightness of dark areas to make night shots clean and clear.

OPPO F11 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. The smartphone sports waterdrop-style notch with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.90 percent screen ratio. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage.

In regards to gaming, OPPO has independently developed its own performance acceleration engine called Hyper Boost, optimized for 11 popular mobile games, including PUBG and AOV. By optimizing the system resource mobilization plan, hardware resources can be utilized more effectively, resulting in faster game response, no disconnections, and no dropped frames. Meanwhile, OPPO has introduced two useful tools -- Game Space and Game Assistant, providing gamers with a more immersive gaming experience.

In addition to the above features, the OPPO F11 series also seek to improve the overall user experience and solve common smartphone problems such as over-heat, lag, and battery life.

Price and Availability

For the OPPO F11, the 6GB+64GB version is priced at AED 1,099, while the 6GB+128GB version will be priced at AED 1,199 and will be available from mid-July.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 6 research centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kenya and Nigeria.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Now, the factory goes into production.

Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market – product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO R Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to young consumers in the region.

