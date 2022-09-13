OPPO Set To Introduce The Newest Reno Series Flagship: The All-New Reno8 Series Alongside Exciting IoT Products

Designed to be a Portrait Expert, the OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G will redefine the realms of imaging capabilities with an advanced camera system powered by MariSilicon X

The latest series will consist of three 5G models, each equipped with cutting-edge technology providing users with an all-round flagship experience

From entertainment and health to relaxation and work, OPPO has customers covered with a brand new range of IoT products set to launch side-by-side with the Reno8 series

To celebrate the launch, OPPO is giving customers the chance to win a Reno8 Pro 5G and an exclusive invite to the official UAE launch by sharing their favourite activities and adventures after dark, using the hashtag #DiscoverTheNight and tagging @OPPOArabia

OPPO's Reno8 series will be available to pre-order from September 15 th, 2022

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand, OPPO is thrilled to announce the upcoming all-new Reno8 series along with an extensive range of IoT devices. Bursting with industry-leading highlights, these launches will continue to raise the bar on technology allowing consumers to get the best out of their devices with every use.

The latest series will feature three models – Reno8 Pro 5G, Reno8 5G, and the Reno8 Z 5G, catering to all types of smartphone users, from fashionistas and professional photographers to gaming enthusiasts and design aficionados.

RENO8 PRO

With the support of OPPO's self-designed NPU, MariSilicon X's powerful image processing capabilities, the Reno8 Pro 5G showcases ground-breaking camera features to help users shoot ultra-clear, stunning visual content both during the day and at night.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO MEA said, "At OPPO, our customers are always top of mind when developing new products. With the launch of the Reno8 Series, we strive once again to elevate and exceed our customers' needs by delivering an immaculate smartphone user experience, powered by leading technological innovations at the core. Each Reno series we release to the market is enhanced in every aspect to ensure we constantly push boundaries and set the industry standard."

The Reno8 series will take OPPO's 'customer-centric' approach one step further by leveraging pioneering technology to deliver a seamless and user-friendly experience. By enhancing battery performance, eye-catching design aesthetic, revolutionary imaging capabilities, and several other state-of-the-art features, OPPO continuously looks to improve its product offering, remaining a frontrunner in the industry while offering its users an all-around flagship experience.

In addition, OPPO will also bring brand new, state-of-the-art IoT devices to the table, namely the OPPO Pad Air, a device that lives up to its name and increases productivity due to a variety of showstopping features, taking health tracking needs to a whole new level; and lastly the OPPO Enco Buds2 set to become the most competitive wireless earbuds in the market; the OPPO Band2.

Going above and beyond, the OPPO Reno8 series aims to deliver perfection across every aspect allowing users to create countless unforgettable moments in portrait. To mark the upcoming launch OPPO is giving fans the chance to win a Reno8 Pro 5G and an exclusive invite to the official UAE launch set to take place on 20th September at Dubai's fully immersive indoor vertical rainforest, Green Planet, by sharing their favourite activities and adventures after dark, using the hashtag #DiscoverTheNight and tagging @OPPOArabia.

The all-new Reno8 series will be available to pre-order across the GCC region on September 15th, 2022.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries operated by more than 40,000 dedicated employees, with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1897371/Reno8_Pro_5G.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OPPO