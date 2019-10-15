OPPO to Push the Boundaries of Mobile Photography With QuadCam Expert Reno2 Series Launch

OPPO has pioneered several industry breakthrough technologies and believes in making premium technology more accessible for consumers. The OPPO Reno2 Series goes a step further than Reno Series introduced earlier this year and will be the first-ever OPPO handset to feature a quad camera setup. Equipped with a revolutionary Ultra Dark Mode, OPPO Reno2 will allow users to enjoy ultra-clear night shots picking up details invisible to the human eye, while its Ultra Steady Video will bring 'action camera' level exceptionally clear and smooth video.

What's Reno All About?

The OPPO Reno story began with the release of the first Reno Series in April 2019, which aimed to inspire youthful creativity. Tailor-made for young pioneers who wanted to chase dreams and express themselves, the OPPO Reno Series immediately empowered its users with its stylish appearance and innovative design.

OPPO believes that there is a different Reno for every user. That is, the original OPPO Reno Series gave free rein to users' imaginations, empowering them to break through creative barriers. Reno defies definition, as every user will have their own unique Reno experience. OPPO also teamed up with artists from around the world to share Reno's potential, revealing the playful, imaginative spirit that drives the Reno ethos. The Reno Series was launched as the catalyst for OPPO's smartphone and creative development over the next 10 years, and the soon-to-be-launched OPPO Reno2 Series will take this creativity one step further. It will challenge users to ditch clichéd photography techniques in favor of more fresh, thought-provoking camerawork.

Unleashing Users' Creativity with Leading Technology

OPPO is all about pushing the boundaries of mobile photography, and the OPPO Reno2 Series will also be one of the first OPPO handset to feature a quad camera setup. The phone's innovative technology will allow users to break perspectives, opening their minds to new angles and possibilities, uninhibited by place or time – from vast plateaus to cramped city streets, or sundrenched beaches to dark, moonless nights.

OPPO will unveil the Reno2 Series in the UAE market on October 23rd. Watch this space for more details!

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 6 research centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kenya and Nigeria.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Now, the factory goes into production.

Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market – product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO R Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to young consumers in the region.

SOURCE OPPO