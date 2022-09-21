OPPO Unveils Latest Reno8 Series, The Portrait Expert Delivering An Unparalleled Portrait Camera Experience, Alongside Exciting IoT Products

- The Reno8 Series consists of three 5G models, each equipped with cutting-edge technology providing users with an all-round flagship experience

- Designed to be a Portrait Expert, the OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G redefines the realms of imaging capabilities with an advanced camera system powered by MariSilicon X

- From entertainment and health to relaxation and work, OPPO launches new range of IoT products including OPPO Pad Air, OPPO Band 2 and OPPO Enco Buds2

- The Reno8 Series is available to purchase from select retail partner stores across the GCC from 23rd September 2022

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OPPO announces the launch of its latest Reno series flagship, the all-new OPPO Reno8 Series alongside a range of IoT products at Dubai's indoor rainforest, The Green Planet Dubai.

The latest series includes three 5G models; the Reno8 Pro 5G, Reno8 5G, and Reno8 Z 5G, each equipped with cutting-edge technology ensuring an all-round flagship experience. In tandem, OPPO also launches three new, state-of-the-art IoT products: the OPPO Pad Air, OPPO Band 2, and the OPPO Enco Buds2.

OPPO RENO8 PRO 5G

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO MEA, said, "We are excited to announce the launch of our latest Reno8 Series and new line-up of exciting IoT products including the brilliant OPPO Pad Air, our first tablet which aims to create a smarter life and seamless cross-scenario experience for users across the region. At OPPO, we strive to provide our customers with an immaculate user experience, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation and developing products that make people's lives easier and more convenient. The Reno8 Series redefines the realms of mobile experience across performance, design, technology, and imaging, and we cannot wait to see how the market responds."

Designed to be a Portrait Expert in every aspect, the Reno8 Pro 5G is equipped with OPPO's first self-developed imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, elevating the device to deliver a series of innovative camera features. The Reno8 Pro 5G also features a Streamlined Unibody Design, smooth flagship-level performance, and fantastic all-round experience through ColorOS 12.1.

Ultra-clear portraits in any situation

As a Portrait Expert, the Reno8 Pro 5G brings ultra-clear portrait photos and videos to all-new heights with its powerful hardware foundations.

At the core of this unrivalled portrait experience is OPPO's first self-developed imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, which provides an immense level of dedicated computing power for the Reno8 Pro 5G's imaging features, all while consuming even less power. Built on cutting-edge 6nm process technology and industry-leading DSA architecture, MariSilicon X is able to deliver an incredible 18 trillion operations per second (18 TOPS) of dedicated image processing power. With this large computing power and high data throughput, MariSilicon X can perform lossless real-time 4K AI processing and up to 20bit HDR fusion in the RAW domain, while achieving up to 8dB signal-to-noise ratio for images. Through its ability to directly process images in the lossless RAW domain, MariSilicon X acts as an unmatched foundation for the Reno8 Pro 5G's ultimate imaging experience.

The Reno8 Pro 5G's stellar hardware lineup also includes Dual Sony Flagship Sensors in the form of the new generation IMX709 RGBW front camera sensor and the flagship IMX766 main camera sensor:

The IMX709 sensor introduces an all-new RGBW pixel array to capture more light without reducing colour information. Together with DOL-HDR technology embedded in the sensor, the IMX709 enables the Reno8 Pro 5G's front camera to easily capture high-quality selfies in any scenario. The IMX709 also supports AutoFocus on the front camera for the first time, enabling 2x zoom when taking selfies. With a minimum focal distance of 15cm, it's possible to capture super close-up shots using the Reno8 Pro 5G's front camera, offering unprecedented detail in selfies.

On the rear camera, the IMX766 delivers an enhanced portrait experience with its large 1/1.56-inch sensor size and features like All Pixel Omni-Directional PDAF and DOL-HDR.

Powered by MariSilicon X and the Dual Sony Flagship Sensors, the Reno8 Pro 5G provides a flagship-level portrait camera experience. It is also the first time that 4K video shooting has been brought to a smartphone at this price point - with 4K Ultra Night Video, users can capture ultra-clear portrait videos at night, while 4K Ultra HDR Video optimizes portrait videos taken in the presence of strong backlight. Both features can significantly improve image quality and colour expression in pictures, avoiding over-exposure in bright areas while retaining the maximum amount of detail in dark areas. For those who want to add movie-quality effects to their photos and videos, the Reno8 Pro 5G also offers features like Portrait Mode, Hyperlapse, and 960fps AI Slow-motion.

Eye-catching, comfortable design with a unique premium streamlined unibody

For the first time on the Reno series, the Reno8 Pro 5G features a flagship-level Streamlined Unibody Design, eliminating the standalone camera 'bump' commonly seen on other smartphones. The stunning seamless design makes the phone comfortable to hold while preventing dust from getting trapped around the camera area. Also, on the rear of the phone, the Prominent Binocular Camera Module and Ring Flash featured in the camera area highlight the phone's powerful camera features through their distinct design.

On the front of the device, the Reno8 Pro 5G features a 6.7" Ultra-Clear AMOLED display with a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, support for 1 billion colours, and a 120Hz refresh rate for a guaranteed smoother and more comfortable viewing experience with enhanced interaction. The display is also HDR10+, SGS Low Motion Blur and SGS Low Blue Light certified, and HDR certified for Amazon and Netflix.

Measuring just 7.34 mm in thickness, and weighing just 183 g, the Reno8 Pro 5G is the thinnest Reno series handset yet and will be available in two new stunning colour finishes – Glazed Green and Glazed Black.

Flagship-level, all-round smooth performance

Powering the Reno8 Pro 5G's smooth performance is the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX integrated 5G SoC. Built on the industry-leading 5nm process, the octa-core SoC delivers more powerful performance with even lower power consumption. The Reno8 Pro 5G comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM storage. The handset also introduces the highly efficient LPDDR5 read and write storage management system for the first time on the Reno series.

To help users enjoy its all-round flagship-level performance for longer, the Reno8 Pro 5G delivers a faster, safer, and more reliable experience. Among these, super-fast 80W SUPERVOOC TM is able to charge the Reno8 Pro 5G's 4500mAh battery to 50% in only 11 minutes, and a 5-minute charge is enough to provide two hours of mobile gaming. Meanwhile, with the Battery Health Engine's help, the Reno8 Pro 5G's battery lifespan can be extended up to 1600 charge/discharge cycles3, or roughly four years of average use. Further to this, with the inclusion of OPPO's 5-Layer Charging Protection, the Reno8 Pro 5G has passed TÜV Rheinland's Safe Fast-Charge System Certification in recognition of its outstanding overall safety performance.

Additionally, OPPO's Ultra-Conductive Cooling System applies industry-leading materials to the Reno8 Pro 5G in order to significantly improve heat dissipation performance and ensure that the phone can run smoothly at all times within a comfortable temperature range.

Powered by the flagship-level hardware, the Reno8 Pro 5G users can enjoy an all-round smooth experience that has been awarded an A Rating in TÜV SÜD's 36-Month Fluency test.

For mobile gamers, the Reno8 Pro 5G is also packed full of system-level optimizations tailored to gaming. 90Hz high-refresh mode for PUBG Mobile enables a more immersive gaming experience, while features like Ultra Touch Response and Background Update deliver consistently smooth gameplay.

Tying this all together is ColorOS 12.1 — the gateway to a smarter, smoother, and safer smartphone experience. Features like Air Gestures and Multi-Screen Connect help to dramatically improve productivity, enabling more intelligent and convenient ways of working. Highly imaginative Omoji also gives users more creative ways to personalize their phone and operating system. To ensure user privacy and safety, ColorOS 12.1 comes with features like Anti-peeping for Notifications, Require Password to Power Off, and Recent Tasks Protection, all of which have contributed to the Reno8 Pro 5G being awarded authoritative third-party privacy and security certifications, including ePrivacy, ISO27001, ISO277001 and more.

The Reno8 5G and Reno8 Z 5G

The Reno8 5G features Dual Sony Flagship Sensors and several AI-enhanced imaging features such as Ultra Night Video and Night Portrait, the Reno8 5G is designed to make you shine in daily life. Alongside its professional camera capabilities, the Reno8 5G features a Streamlined Unibody Design, delivering a more refined texture. By adopting 80W SUPERVOOCTM with Battery Health Engine, the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, an upgraded Super-Conductive VC Liquid Cooling System, and ColorOS 12.1, the new Reno8 5G provides strong durability, reliable performance, and all-round smooth experience to users.

Powered by several AI-enhanced imaging features such as AI Portrait Retouching and Bokeh Flare Portrait, the new Reno8 Z 5G is designed to offer users unlimited styles for their portraits. Alongside its outstanding camera capabilities, the Reno8 Z 5G features a glass back cover and the Integrated OPPO Glow. By adopting the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 695 5G Mobile Platform and optimized ColorOS 12.1, the Reno8 Z 5G offers more reliability and convenience to users.

OPPO's Newest IoT Offering

Launching alongside the Reno8 Series is the OPPO Pad Air, OPPO Enco Buds2, and OPPO Band 2 to cater to users' entertainment, relaxation, work and health needs in a truly immersive OPPO experience.

With the 6.94mm ultra-slim body and weighing just 440g, the OPPO Pad Air tablet makes it effortless to carry around. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 680 Mobile Platform, OPPO Pad Air sports a 10.36-inch 2K display with quad speakers supporting Dolby Atmos. Meanwhile, OPPO Pad Air comes equipped with the new ColorOS for Pad system. Its more efficient and smoother smart connection functions take the large-screen experience to a higher level.

Featuring surging bass output, 28-hour long-lasting battery, remote camera control, and ultra-clear call audio with built-in noise cancellation, the OPPO Enco Buds2 is one of the most competitive wireless earbuds in the market.

Lastly, the OPPO Band 2 offers users an exclusive 1.57-inch large full view screen, and inspiring new looks. In addition to blood oxygen monitoring and sleep cycle analysis, OPPO Band2 also supports snoring risk assessment, and includes an exclusive professional tennis mode and various sports modes taking your workout experience to a whole other level.

Market Availability

The Reno8 series and OPPO IoT products are now available to pre-order across OPPO's regional websites and retail partner stores at a recommended retail price of AED 2,799 for the Reno8 Pro 5G, AED 1,899 for the Reno8 5G, AED 1,499 for the Reno8 Z 5G, AED 899 for the OPPO Pad Air, AED 219 for the OPPO Band 2, and AED 119 for the OPPO Enco Buds2.

Customers who pre-order the Reno8 Pro 5G or the Reno8 5G will receive a complimentary watch, earbuds, and additional gifts. Customers who pre-order the Reno8 Z 5G will receive complimentary earbuds, an OPPO Bag, and more.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to build a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology to global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 dedicated employees to create a better life for customers around the world.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premise in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and has enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, and charity campaigns.

