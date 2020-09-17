Opportunities and Growth in the United States High-Speed Hand Dryer Market 2020-2025
Sep 17, 2020, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. High-Speed Hand Dryer Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The high-speed hand dryer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2025. The US is a major contributor to the global high-speed hand dryer market. The market growth can be attributed to high living standards and enhanced focus on building commercial spaces. However, the increasing demand to build and develop sustainable infrastructure, including hospitals, railway stations, hotels, is one of the major factors responsible for U.S. high-speed hand dryer market growth. Hotels in the country are focused on adopting environment-friendly practices, hence, the market has witnessed a preference for dryers over paper dispensers. Moreover, high returns on investments are a key factor of this shift in preference. US nationals have become acutely aware of sanitization, which has led to the high demand for hand sanitizers in the country. Another factor driving the sale of hand hygiene is the outbreak of viral and bacterial infections such as COVID-19, hence the viability of hand hygiene products has increased at homes, offices, cars, and shopping malls among others. Hence, considering the market landscape of hand dryers, vendors can consider an incremental rise due to infrastructure growth and the development of eco-friendly environment.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the high-speed hand dryer market during the forecast period:
- Savings on Energy Consumption
- Enhanced Focus on Hygiene Maintenance
- Partnerships with the Hospitality Sector
- Emphasis on Infrastructure 4.0
The U.S. high-speed hand dryer market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, operation, and geography. The residential segment is a major end-user market for vendors. Over the last few years, end-users have become more aware of hazards of germs and infections prevailing in the environment, thus, the demand for sustainable, hygienic, and low-maintenance hand drying products among people is driving the segment. As hand dryers are a touchless and eco-friendly alternative to cotton towels and paper towels, which require regular cleaning, refilling, and emptying, the demand is increasing significantly in the US.
The flexible workplaces industry has shown a global shift as corporate customers are increasingly seeking flexible rooms. These corporate requirements grew by more than 20% in 2018, thereby influencing the commercial high-speed hand dryer market. However, due to COVID-19, the situation for open corporate offices has been vastly affected. Employers are considering ways to minimize human touch and contact, including the phased time of arrival, and the monitoring of workplace foot traffic, elevator stages, and temperature control at work becoming a norm. Co-working spaces have issued new distancing guidelines to their clients across the US. All these factors have adversely affected corporate end-users. This is likely to push back corporate space construction, which will hamper the growth of high-speed hand dryers during the forecast period.
