Opportunities and Risks in the South African Cards and Payments Market to 2024

The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the South African cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, cheques, and direct debits during the review-period (2016-20e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2020e-24f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the South African cards and payments industry, including -

Current and forecast values for each market in the South African cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, and direct debits. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

E-commerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the South African cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and credit cards.

In March 2021 , the National Payment System Department of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) released a consultation paper on the feasibility of establishing a domestic card scheme in South Africa . SARB is seeking input from stakeholders - including card issuers, acquirers, retailers, regulators, government agencies, fintech companies, and other interested parties - as to the possibility of setting up a domestic scheme equivalent to Visa and Mastercard, and how it should be structured. The broader objective of the paper is to help achieve the goals of the National Payment System Framework and Strategy - Vision 2025 relating to financial stability and safety, competition, interoperability, and cost-effectiveness.

, the National Payment System Department of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) released a consultation paper on the feasibility of establishing a domestic card scheme in . SARB is seeking input from stakeholders - including card issuers, acquirers, retailers, regulators, government agencies, fintech companies, and other interested parties - as to the possibility of setting up a domestic scheme equivalent to Visa and Mastercard, and how it should be structured. The broader objective of the paper is to help achieve the goals of the National Payment System Framework and Strategy - Vision 2025 relating to financial stability and safety, competition, interoperability, and cost-effectiveness. South Africa is officially phasing out the issuance, acceptance, and collection of paper cheques from December 31, 2020 . The decision was jointly taken by SARB, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), Payments Association of South Africa (PASA), and Banking Association South Africa (BASA). In its consultation paper, SARB noted that the decision to phase out cheques was taken for several reasons, including security concerns. Meanwhile, the impact of COVID-19 led to a decline in both cheque usage and acceptance.

is officially phasing out the issuance, acceptance, and collection of paper cheques from . The decision was jointly taken by SARB, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), Payments Association of (PASA), and Banking Association South Africa (BASA). In its consultation paper, SARB noted that the decision to phase out cheques was taken for several reasons, including security concerns. Meanwhile, the impact of COVID-19 led to a decline in both cheque usage and acceptance. To benefit from the growing preference for convenient and secure payment solutions, international companies are launching their payment solutions in the country. In March 2021 , Apple launched its mobile payment solution Apple Pay in South Africa . It can be used to make in-store, in-app, and online payments. Card issuers and schemes that support Apple Pay in South Africa include Absa Bank , Discovery Bank, Nedbank, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. Previously, Huawei Pay was launched in partnership with Zapper in December 2020 . Huawei Pay allows users to make contactless payments by tapping an NFC-compatible phone against a contactless payment device or card reader. The solution also allows payments to be made via a barcode or QR code. Meanwhile, Visa launched Click to Pay - an interoperable one-click online checkout service - in South Africa in July 2020 .

Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the South African cards and payments industry and each market within it.

Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the South African cards and payments industry.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the South African cards and payments industry.

Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in South Africa .

. Gain insights into key regulations governing the South African cards and payments industry.



Payment Instruments

Card-based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

Ecommerce Payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Mobile Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Job Analysis

Payment Innovations

Payment Infrastructure & Regulation

Standard Bank

Absa

Capitec

Nedbank

First National Bank

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Diners Club

PayPal

VodaPay

SnapScan

Zapper

Samsung Pay

Apple Pay

FlickPay

Paysafecard

Huawei Pay

Click to Pay

