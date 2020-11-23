Opportunities and Trends in the North American Cannabidiol (CBD) Drinks Market - Market Data, Key Developments, Historic Data from 2018 and Forecasts to 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American CBD Drinks Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cannabidiol (CBD) drinks market in North America is one of both great opportunity and dynamic change, capitalising on trends in declining alcohol consumption and a more liberal acceptance of CBD in a wide variety of other product categories from skin creams to pet food. The ingredient is reported to provide natural therapeutic benefits, including the treatment of pain, anxiety, depression, cancer-related symptoms and seizures, as well as general wellbeing.

This report examines the trends shaping the CBD-infused beverages market in the US and Canada to support your business through data-driven insights. The report highlights global opportunities for packaged beverage entrepreneurs looking to develop a first-mover advantage in a challenging and evolving category.

Report Overview

An overview of the North America CBD drinks market, analysing market data, key developments and opportunities for the future

Estimates for 2020 covering both volume and value, with historic data from 2018 and forecasts to 2026

North America CBD oil overview

Key regulatory points for both the US and Canada including the current legal framework

including the current legal framework Leading brand profiles of 9 top products in the North American market in 2020, covering CBD content, flavor variants, packaging and positioning, channel distribution, and pricing

Capitalising on the publisher's nearly 30 years of soft drinks expertise, this unique report details the market dynamics in one of the most talked-about niche beverage segments

The North American CBD Drinks Market Report 2020 provides access to detailed, actionable insight and data covering this emerging market in order to help anyone with a serious commercial interest to understand the opportunity and risks involved and the current competitive landscape in 2020.

Gain access to the latest estimates for 2020 full year data on volume market size, brand segmentation by retail network, average pricing and product packaging, as well as examining future trends with volume and value available on the North American CBD drinks market from 2018 to 2026.

This report reviews the key trends and new product development, segmented by four key retail networks: brands who offer online sales only; local brands and startups; players with regional distribution; and brands with national reach.

Coverage also includes CBD industry developments, including charting the top M&A deals and joint venture activities in the segment, as well as illustrating the leading trading platforms and companies involved in supporting industries. Furthermore, the regulatory environment is explored across both the US and Canada, indicating state vs federal regulations, tax rates, sales channels including mainstream retail, and consumer analysis - vital information for anyone in order to enter and progress or invest in this market.

The market for CBD oil is also analysed, covering the extraction processes and providing an overview overproduction, including domestic CBD oil capacity, buying and selling CBD oil and a list of the top North American - split by US and Canada - and other important global CBD oil producers.

There are also 9 detailed brand profiles of leading CBD drinks available in the market, as well as dozens of other established and new brands covered across the whole report to inform your business strategy, whether you're a start-up, an investor or beverage company looking for the next big thing.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Scope

2. Executive Summary

3. CBD Oil

4. CBD Industry Developments

5. Regulatory Environment

US

Canada

6. Market Trends in CBD Drinks

7. Market Trends in Other CBD Oil-Infused Products

8. CBD Drinks Brand Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cm1en1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

