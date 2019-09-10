Opportunities Assessment of Artificial Intelligence in Consumer Electronics, 2019 Report
Alongside automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare industries artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to have a high impact on the demand-driven consumer electronics industry. Tier-1 OEMs such as LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, and Whirlpool Corporation have developed AI-driven consumer electronic products leveraging enhanced user experience. The study discusses various initiatives of OEMs and funding trends across the globe.
The study also discusses breakthrough proprietary technologies and potential emerging applications of AI in consumer electronics space in the long term. This technology and innovation research service discusses R&D portfolio areas and the various opportunities for AI-driven consumer electronic products. The research service also discusses various R&D initiatives of stakeholders and funding activities.
Key Questions Answered in this study:
- What is the significance of artificial intelligence?
- What are the key R&D portfolio areas?
- Which are the consumer electronic products poised to be impacted by AI in the near term?
- What is the patent and funding scenario in the AI-driven consumer space?
- What types of strategies do stakeholders need to undertake to strengthen technologies?
- What are the key takeaways from the emerging categories of the electronics industry?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Research Scope
- Research Methodology
- Research Methodology Explained
- Summary of Key Findings
Overview of AI-driven Consumer Electronic Products
- Adding Value to Consumer Products, AI Resulting in Stronger Customer Relationships
- Artificial Intelligence in Consumer Electronics - The First Wave!
- Power Constraints Delaying Adoption of Consumer Robots
Emerging AI Trends - High Impact Applications
- Smart Homes and Smart TVs are Key Trends Driving Adoption of AI-based Devices
- Edge Intelligence Driving Adoption of AI in Consumer Electronics
- OEMs Focused on Developing Proprietary AI-enabled Consumer Electronic Products
Environment Analysis: Innovation Drivers, Challenges, and Regional Insights
- Factors Driving Adoption of AI-enabled Consumer Electronic Products
- Challenges Hindering Adoption of AI in Consumer Electronics
- The US Leads in AI Companies Count Globally, Emerging as an Early Adopter of AI-enabled Consumer Electronic Products
- AI-enabled Consumer Electronic Products Gaining Traction in Emerging Economies such as India
Patent Portfolio, Funding Analysis, and Key R&D Themes
- Patent Trend Analysis and R&D Portfolio Areas
- Academia Focused on Advancements in Computer Science and Machine Learning for Rapid Commercialization of AI-based Products
- R&D Budgetary Assessment of the Artificial Intelligence Industry
- Venture Capitalists Investing Aggressively in Promising Start-Ups
Growth Strategy for AI-based Consumer Electronic Companies
- AI Chip Technology Developers Offering Technology License Leveraging Designing Freedom to Chip Developers
- Emerging Start-Ups Collaborating with Major Consumer Electronic Companies to Integrate Artificial Intelligence in Products
- Key Takeaways
Industry Contacts
Companies Mentioned
- Edge Intelligence
- LG Electronics
- Samsung Electronics
- Whirlpool Corporation
