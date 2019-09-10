Opportunities Assessment of Artificial Intelligence in Consumer Electronics, 2019 Report

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunities Assessment of Artificial Intelligence in Consumer Electronics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Alongside automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare industries artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to have a high impact on the demand-driven consumer electronics industry. Tier-1 OEMs such as LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, and Whirlpool Corporation have developed AI-driven consumer electronic products leveraging enhanced user experience. The study discusses various initiatives of OEMs and funding trends across the globe.

The study also discusses breakthrough proprietary technologies and potential emerging applications of AI in consumer electronics space in the long term. This technology and innovation research service discusses R&D portfolio areas and the various opportunities for AI-driven consumer electronic products. The research service also discusses various R&D initiatives of stakeholders and funding activities.

Key Questions Answered in this study:

What is the significance of artificial intelligence?

What are the key R&D portfolio areas?

Which are the consumer electronic products poised to be impacted by AI in the near term?

What is the patent and funding scenario in the AI-driven consumer space?

What types of strategies do stakeholders need to undertake to strengthen technologies?

What are the key takeaways from the emerging categories of the electronics industry?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Research Scope

Research Methodology

Research Methodology Explained

Summary of Key Findings

Overview of AI-driven Consumer Electronic Products

Adding Value to Consumer Products, AI Resulting in Stronger Customer Relationships

Artificial Intelligence in Consumer Electronics - The First Wave!

Power Constraints Delaying Adoption of Consumer Robots

Emerging AI Trends - High Impact Applications

Smart Homes and Smart TVs are Key Trends Driving Adoption of AI-based Devices

Edge Intelligence Driving Adoption of AI in Consumer Electronics

OEMs Focused on Developing Proprietary AI-enabled Consumer Electronic Products

Environment Analysis: Innovation Drivers, Challenges, and Regional Insights

Factors Driving Adoption of AI-enabled Consumer Electronic Products

Challenges Hindering Adoption of AI in Consumer Electronics

The US Leads in AI Companies Count Globally, Emerging as an Early Adopter of AI-enabled Consumer Electronic Products

AI-enabled Consumer Electronic Products Gaining Traction in Emerging Economies such as India

Patent Portfolio, Funding Analysis, and Key R&D Themes

Patent Trend Analysis and R&D Portfolio Areas

Academia Focused on Advancements in Computer Science and Machine Learning for Rapid Commercialization of AI-based Products

R&D Budgetary Assessment of the Artificial Intelligence Industry

Venture Capitalists Investing Aggressively in Promising Start-Ups

Growth Strategy for AI-based Consumer Electronic Companies

AI Chip Technology Developers Offering Technology License Leveraging Designing Freedom to Chip Developers

Emerging Start-Ups Collaborating with Major Consumer Electronic Companies to Integrate Artificial Intelligence in Products

Key Takeaways

Industry Contacts



Companies Mentioned



Edge Intelligence

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Whirlpool Corporation

