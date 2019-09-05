Opportunities Assessment of Artificial Intelligence in Consumer Electronics

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alongside automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare industries artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to have a high impact on the demand-driven consumer electronic industry.Tier-1 OEMs such as LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, and Whirlpool Corporation have developed AI-driven consumer electronic products leveraging enhanced using experience.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5812933/?utm_source=PRN

The study discusses various initiatives of OEMs and funding trends across the globe. The study also discusses breakthrough proprietary technologies and potential emerging applications of AI in consumer electronic space in the long term.This technology and innovation research service discusses R&D portfolio areas and the various opportunities for AI-driven consumer electronic products. The research service also discusses various R&D initiatives of stakeholders and funding activities. Key Questions Answered in this study:What is the significance of artificial intelligence?What are key R&D portfolio areas?Which are the consumer electronic products poised to be impacted by AI in the near term?What is the patent and funding scenario in the AI-driven consumer space?What types of strategies do stakeholders need to undertake to strengthen technologies?What are the key takeaways from the emerging categories of the electronics industry?



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5812933/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

