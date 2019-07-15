NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Additive Manufacturing is one of the rapidly growing technologies being adopted for designing, rapid prototyping and manufacturing of new components. With the advent of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0, the technological advantages enabled by additive manufacturing have allowed it to be adopted by diverse sectors across the manufacturing industry.





The next technological development in additive manufacturing is the ability to 3D print multimaterials. This will play a very crucial role in disrupting the traditional and conventional manufacturing techniques currently being used. The research service titled "Opportunities for Multimaterial 3D Printing in Manufacturing" reviews technology developments in multimaterial 3D printing processes. The study covers all the multimaterial 3D printing technologies and current technology status; it also throws light on the opportunities offered by multimaterial 3D printing.



Key questions answered in the study:

What is the significance of multimaterial 3D printing?

What are additive manufacturing technologies which are available for multimaterial 3D printing?

What are the application prospects across various sectors of the manufacturing industry?

What are the factors challenging technology development and adoption?

What are the factors driving technology development and adoption?

Who are the key participants in the multimaterial 3D printing industry?

Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP) on multimaterial 3D printing technologies



