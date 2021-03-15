Opportunities in the African Cloud Market 2021: Assessing African Readiness and Demand for Cloud Services
Mar 15, 2021, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Rise Of The African Cloud - 2021: How Global And Local Cloud Platforms Are Powering Africa's Digital Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The African cloud is rising. This research finds that the use of standard cloud services is already widespread in the African continent, turbocharged by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cloud-based office applications are increasingly vital components of the African modern workplace. The rise of the cloud in the African market ostensibly goes beyond basic office applications. From banks looking to accelerate the rollout of new applications to startups disrupting entire industries with innovative, cloud-powered models, cloud services are transforming Africa's productive capacity and emerging as one of the most essential pillars of Africa's digital transformation.
There is some way to go, for Africa is, in truth, a tough place for cloud services. Many countries do not offer adequate, affordable, broadband speeds; latency to cloud data centers is too high from many locations. And perhaps most of all, the cloud is fundamentally about putting trust in what you cannot see, in a region where seeing and touching are essential to trust. All the same, the upside is considerable - and cloud services represent an opportunity that only the undiscerning would be prompt to dismiss.
This report is an extensive attempt to frame and quantify this opportunity. It is about the near-term economic, commercial and investor upside presented by the rapid adoption of cloud services in the African market.
From banks looking to accelerate the rollout of new applications to startups disrupting entire industries with innovative, cloud-powered models, cloud services are transforming Africa's productive capacity and emerging as one of the most essential pillars of Africa's digital transformation. The report is a comprehensive analysis on African private and public cloud services markets, including analysis of enterprise demand and cloud migration dynamics; market sizing and forecasting; competitive analysis; and much, much more.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- On market readiness and the broader state of cloud adoption
- On why, and how African enterprises are moving to the cloud
- On financial services and public sector cloud migration
- On the impact of hyperscale cloud providers in the African IT competitive landscape
- On the size and growth potential of cloud services in Africa
- The African cloud market: a snapshot
PART I ASSESSING AFRICAN READINESS AND DEMAND FOR CLOUD SERVICES
- How ready is the African market for cloud services?
- About the Cloud Index - assessing cloud adoption maturity
- From infrastructure to market impetus, five main dimensions
- From cloud aspirants to cloud leaders - key Africa cloud maturity categories
- African cloud maturity has made a big leap
- Sample Africa cloud readiness radars
- What is the state of cloud adoption in Africa?
- From cloud awareness to usage to migration - a widening gap
- Why are African companies migrating to the cloud?
- Why are African companies migrating to the cloud? Stability, security, scalability
- Why are African enterprises NOT moving to the public cloud (faster)?
- The public cloud in Africa - assessing usage patterns
- The public cloud in Africa - when a low trust, high touch culture meets a high trust, low touch concept
- Key obstacles to the adoption of cloud services in Africa - what our surveys say
- How are African enterprises using, and migrating to the cloud?
- Which cloud applications do African enterprises use? SaaS first, but IaaS is picking up
- Charting the African approaches to cloud migration
- African migration to the cloud - a rough mapping by industry vertical
- What our surveys say - approach to cloud migration
PART II THE CLOUD CASE FOR AFRICA'S FINANCIAL SERVICES SECTOR, PUBLIC SECTOR AND STARTUPS
- African Banks' migration to the cloud: motive, means and opportunity
- Financial services cloud adoption - SaaS is highly popular
- African bank migration to the cloud: forerunners, laggards and hybrid models
- Financial services approaches to cloud migration - a mapping
- Breaking down the financial services cloud migration model(s)
- African banks and the cloud - charting Africa's biggest tech spenders
- The African public sector: leveraging the cloud to transform service delivery
- African public sector digital transformation and a COVID-19 moment
- From ministries to NGOs - a complex maze of cloud adoption patterns
- African public sector approaches to cloud migration - a mapping
- Migrating to the cloud - key African public sector patterns
- A strong cloud adoption outlook
- African public sector cloud outlook - key charts
- How African startups use the cloud
- Overview - Startups and the cloud
- How African startups use the cloud
- Which platforms do African startups use?
PART III MSPs, HYPERSCALE AND THE EXPLODING AFRICAN CLOUD COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- What is the cloud outlook for the African MSP?
- A mixed landscape for the African managed service provider - challenging and exciting
- African managed service providers and the mid-market, small business opportunity
- The African MSP value proposition - local is lekker
- The African MSP challenge - mistrust, and the high cost of expertise
- Africa's large system integrators - a mixed outlook
- Africa's cloud specialists - the rising stars
- Africa's cloud providers - from hybrid plays to generalists
- The hyperscale cloud in Africa
- Hyperscale cloud overview
- Global cloud provider Africa infrastructure - a snapshot
- Which cloud platforms are African enterprises using?
- Key African customers by public cloud platform
- Hyperscale cloud player overview - the leaders
- Hyperscale cloud player overview - the challengers
PART IV CLOUD MARKET SIZE AND OUTLOOK: THE NUMBERS
- How big is the African cloud opportunity?
- A seismic shift in African enterprise spending on ICT
- A seismic shift in the African enterprise market - and the increasing weight of IT services
- African cloud services - inching towards the $3bn ARR mark
- Key cloud markets: South Africa and financial services
- How big is the African public cloud opportunity?
- The last frontier for the public cloud
- Africa public cloud - it's a SaaS world - but IaaS is rising fast
- Africa public cloud growth - key charts
- Forecasting the African cloud
- Our Africa cloud forecasts
- Our Africa public cloud forecast
- Table - Africa top 10 markets - Total managed cloud services revenue
- Table - Africa top 10 markets - Public cloud services revenue
PART V COUNTRY ANALYSIS: FROM SOUTH AFRICA TO NIGERIA, SOME CLOUD MARKET SNAPSHOTS
- South Africa
- Kenya
- Nigeria
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba Cloud
- Altron
- AWS
- BCX
- Cellulant
- Dimension Data
- Discovery Bank
- EOH
- Equity Bank
- Gijima
- Huawei Cloud
- IBM
- iRoko
- Konbo 360
- Konga
- Liquid Telecom
- Maroc Telecom
- Microsoft
- Nedbank
- NIBSS
- Node Africa
- Oracle
- Routed Hosting
- Salesforce
- Siatik
- SITA
- ST Digital
- Standard Bank
- Sterling Bank
- Synthesis Software
- T-Systems
- VMWare
- Vodacom
- Wragby
