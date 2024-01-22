Opportunities in the Americas Household Products Industry - Market Anticipated to Reach $180.3 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunities in the Americas Household Products Industry" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Americas household products industry was valued at $112.9 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $180.3 billion in 2027. During 2022-27, the region is projected to record a value CAGR of 9.8%, which is higher than the CAGR predicted for the global household products industry (6.5%).

Tissue & hygiene was the largest category in the Americas household products sector in 2022, generating sales of $52.5 billion and a 46.5% share of the overall industry. It is expected to reach $93.9 billion in 2027, registering a value CAGR of 12.3%. The top five companies in the Americas household products sector together accounted for a value share of 39% in 2022. The sector was led by Procter & Gamble, which held a 21% share, followed by Kimberly Clark and S.C. Johnson & Son, with shares of 6.6% and 4.1%, respectively. The other two leading companies, Reckitt-Benckiser Group and Unilever, accounted for value shares of 3.8% and 3.5%, respectively.

The report provides an overview of current household industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.

With growing concerns around health and environment among consumers, there has been an increase in demand for household products that have a lower impact on the environment and have naturally derived ingredients. Consumers are looking for novel products with toxin-free ingredients and are avoiding harmful chemicals. As a result, manufacturers are formulating household products that are sustainable and contain safe ingredients.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas household products industry, analyzing data from 21 countries in the region. It includes analysis on the following -

  • Market environment: Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by category.
  • High-potential countries' analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption of various household products by category across high-potential countries in the Americas region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.
  • Country deep dive: Provides an overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.
  • Success stories: This section features some of the most compelling household products manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Americas region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the industry, and insights.
  • Competitive environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Americas region, besides analyzing the penetration of private label in the region.
  • Distribution analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Americas household products industry in 2022. It covers five distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets; convenience stores; e-retailers; "dollar stores" variety stores & general merchandise retailers; and others. Others includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, vending machines, and other channels.
  • Packaging analysis: The report provides percentage share (2022) and growth analysis (during 2017-22) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales (by pack units) in the industry.
  • Challenges and future outlook: Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Americas household products industry.
  • Select industry metrics: Provides the insights on patent filings, job analytics by country and theme, as well as on global deals.

Report Scope

  • Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region
  • The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances
  • The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion
  • To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Company Coverage

  • Procter & Gamble
  • Kimberly Clark
  • S.C. Johnson & Son
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group
  • Unilever

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Market Environment

  • Market Size Analysis - Americas Compared with Other Regions
  • Value and Volume Growth Analysis by Region
  • Americas Market Growth Analysis by Country
  • Americas Market Growth Analysis by Category

Part 2: High-Potential Countries' Analysis

  • Methodology - Identifying High-Potential Countries
  • Top Four High-Potential Countries in the Americas
  • Overview of High-Potential Countries in the Americas
  • Growth Contribution Analysis by Country
  • Value Share Analysis of Household Products Categories
  • Change in Value Consumption Levels by Country and Category
  • Per Capita Consumption Analysis
  • Per Capita Expenditure Analysis

Part 3: Country Deep Dive

  • Key Trends in the Chilean Household Products Industry
  • Key Trends in the Canadian Household Products Industry
  • Key Trends in the Brazilian Household Products Industry
  • Key Trends in the Peruvian Household Products Industry

Part 4: Success Stories

  • About Success Stories
  • Case Study: Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Cleaner
  • Case Study: Method Heavy Duty Dishwasher Packs
  • Case Study: Febreze Fabric Antimicrobial Spray

Part 5: Competitive Environment

  • Leading Companies' Shares in the Americas Household Products Industry
  • Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies
  • Leading Companies in the Americas Household Products Industry
  • Leading Brands in the Americas Household Products Industry
  • Private Label Penetration in the Americas Household Products Industry

Part 6: Distribution Analysis

  • Leading Distribution Channels by Country
  • Leading Distribution Channels by Category

Part 7: Packaging Analysis

  • Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type
  • Growth Analysis by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Part 8: Challenges and Future Outlook

  • Key Challenges in the Americas Household Products Industry
  • Future Outlook of the Americas Household Products Industry

Part 9: Select Industry Metrics

  • Americas Patent Filings
  • Global Patent Filings
  • Americas Job Analytics
  • Global Deals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g2s5y7

