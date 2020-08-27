Opportunities in the APAC Two Wheeler Market to 2025: A $67 Billion Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Two Wheeler Market, by Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped, Motorcycle), by Engine Capacity, by Country (India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Japan, and Rest of the APAC), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC Two-Wheeler Market is anticipated to grow at an impressive rate of around 9% during 2021-2025 to reach $67 billion by 2025, owing to the rising demand for economical personal transportation across the region. Moreover, a tremendous rise in the per capita income of people in the APAC region over past few years has led to increasing consumer spending, which is driving the demand for economical, safe and personal means of transportation. Moreover, an increase in the number of female riders, growing road infrastructure and rising popularity of bank financing will be the key factors responsible for the growth of two-wheelers market in APAC during the forecast period.



The APAC Two-Wheeler Market is classified based on vehicle type, by engine capacity, and by country. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into scooters/mopeds and motorcycles. Although Scooters/Mopeds attract a majority of people in the APAC region due to their automatic transmission and comfortable rides, it is Motorcycles that are expected witness faster growth in the APAC region during the forecast period. In terms of engine capacity, the market is categorized into four groups i.e. engines that are less than 125cc, engines with displacement between 126cc and 250cc, engines with displacement between 251cc and 500cc, and engines with displacement above 500cc. Despite some country markets in APAC limited to low engine capacity scooters, heavy engine capacity scooters and motorcycles (above 500cc) have started receiving customer attention over the past five years due to their higher reliability, safety and performance, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years.



Among all the countries in the region, India, China and Indonesia are the largest market, which cumulatively accounted for more than 75% of the market share in the region's two-wheeler market. These three countries are expected to continue their market dominance due to their large population and increasing consumer spending on two-wheelers.

The Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the APAC Two-Wheeler Market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast the APAC Two-Wheeler Market based on Vehicle Type, By Engine Capacity, By Country and By Company.

To identify drivers and challenges for the APAC Two-Wheeler Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the APAC Two-Wheeler Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the APAC Two-Wheeler market.

Key Target Audience:

Two-wheeler manufacturers, suppliers/dealers and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to APAC two-wheeler market

Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as two-wheeler manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers, and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion. thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. APAC Two Wheeler Market Outlook



5. Asia-Pacific Two Wheeler Market Regional Analysis



6. India Two Wheeler Market Outlook



7. China Two Wheeler Market Outlook



8. Indonesia Two Wheeler Market Outlook



9. Thailand Two Wheeler Market Outlook



10. Vietnam Two Wheeler Market Outlook



11. Malaysia Two Wheeler Market Outlook



12. Bangladesh Two Wheeler Market Outlook



13. Japan Two Wheeler Market Outlook



14. Taiwan Two Wheeler Market Outlook



15. Philippines Two Wheeler Market Outlook



16. Pakistan Two Wheeler Market Outlook



17. Market Dynamics



18. Market Trends & Developments



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competition Outlook

19.2. Company Profiles

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Piaggio & C. S.p.A.

TVS Motor Company Limited

Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Royal Enfield (Eicher Motors Limited)

(Eicher Motors Limited) Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

20. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7yovp

