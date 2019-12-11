NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Opportunities in the Eastern Europe Dairy & Soy Food Sector

Summary



The Eastern Europe dairy & soy food sector was valued at US$37,151 million in 2018 and is forecast to reach US$43,384.3 million by 2023, registering a value CAGR of 3.2% during 2018-2023. The sector will largely be driven by improving economy and rising spending ability of consumers. Consumers in the region mostly prefer traditional dairy products such as cheese and yogurt, however, growing tendency of millennials to eat convenient yet healthy and nutritious dairy & soy food options will shape industry trends in coming years. Hypermarkets & supermarkets remains a dominant distribution channel for dairy & soy food products in Eastern Europe. It accounted for 53.5% in 2018, followed by convenience stores and food & drinks specialists with shares of 24.6% and 15.4%, respectively.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Eastern Europe dairy & soy food sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Eastern Europe dairy & soy food sector, analyzing data from 11 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market overview: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by markets.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of dairy & soy food by markets across different countries in the Eastern Europe region.

- High potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Eastern Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Health & wellness analysis*: Provides insights on the health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall dairy & soy food sector during 2013-2023. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of dairy & soy food in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering dairy & soy food with health & wellness attributes in the same year.

- Brand analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the Eastern Europe region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Eastern Europe dairy & soy food sector in 2018. It covers five distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, "Dollar stores", variety stores & general merchandise retailers, and others which includes cash & carries & warehouse clubs, vending machines, and others.

- Preferred packaging formats*: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials, pack types, closure types, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of dairy & soy food.



Reasons to buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates



