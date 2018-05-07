Opportunities in the Global Confectionery Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High Growth Economies

LONDON, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4938271



Summary

Global Confectionery sector was valued over US$160 billion in 2017 and is forecast to record a CAGR of more than 4% during 2017-2022. Americas represented the largest market for the global confectionery sector, with a value share of over around 34% in 2017.



A growing population, rising urbanization rate, and improving economy will remain the primary macroeconomic factors driving the sector globally. Furthermore, the falling global unemployment (from over 6.1% in 2010 to around 5.8% in 2017), and the resulting busy working lives will drive demand for confectionery products that are often seen as a type of reward/escapism when consumers want an impulsive treat.



Chocolate represented the largest market in the sector with a value share above 55% in 2017. Given that confectionery purchase is often impulsive, and driven by the desire for an indulgent treat, demand is likely to remain strong in the coming years.



With the global demand for confectionery set to grow, major manufacturers are focusing on expanding the global reach of popular local brands. For instance, Nestlé announced plans to globalize its 'BaciPerugina' range of Premium Italian Chocolate, and introduce 'Damak', a Turkish chocolate brand, into the US.



Companies Mentioned: Mars Inc, Mondelez International, Nestle, Lotte Co., Perfetti Van Melle, Meiji Holdings Co, Ezaki Glico, Morinaga & Co., Ferrero, Halwani Bros, The Hershey Company, Chocoladefabriken Lindt &Sprüngli, Grupo Bimbo, GrupoArcor, Haribo GmbH & Co. KG, United Confectioner, Colian sp. z o.o.



- The report provides an overview of global and regional markets covering - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region. It also identifies top ten high potential countries and provides deep dive analysis of top two countries in each region.

- The report draws on the sector data by analyzing key distribution channels for confectionery in the global market.

- Sector data is also used for studying the level of competition in the sector by identifying the top brands at a global and regional level with insights on sector shares of private label products.

- The report also includes insights on health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall confectionery sector at global and regional level during 2012-2022.



