Opportunities in the Global Make-Up Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High Growth Economies



Summary

The global make-up sector was valued at US$51.1Â billion in 2018 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 4.8% during 2018-2023, to reach US$64.7Â billion by 2023. The Americas was the leading region with a value share of 39.5% in 2018, whilst Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the fastest value CAGR of 7.2% during 2018-2023. Improving economy and rising numbers of women in the workforce, resulting in their increasing purchasing power, will remain the major macroeconomic factors driving the sector, globally. Health & Beauty Stores was the leading distribution channel for the global make-up sector, with a value share of 21.1% in 2018. Rigid plastics was the most commonly used pack material in the make-up sector, accounting for 71.6% of the volume share in 2018.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global make-up industry.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Industry overview: Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of various sectors within the make-up industry during 2013-2023 at global and regional level.

- High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top ten high potential countries by region, based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country and regional analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high potential countries across the regions covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering future outlook for the region.

- Competitive landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global make-up sector in 2018. It covers four distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, and others, which includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, â€˜dollar storesâ€™, department stores, e-retailers, and general retailers.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various package materials, pack type, closure type, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of make-up products.



Reasons to buy

- To have a thorough fact based analysis with information about the global make-up industry across the five regions in value terms and the underlying factors that are driving the sales

- To gain confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the make-up industry and to identify high potential countries over the next 5 years

- The analysts have placed a significant emphasis on the mega trends that drive consumer choice and will provide a clear picture about the future opportunities that can be explored across the regions, resulting in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the make-up industry at global and regional level with information about their sector share, business descriptions and product profiles.



