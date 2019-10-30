Opportunities in the Global Skincare Sector

Summary

The global skincare sector was valued at US$129.6 billion in 2018, led by the Asia-Pacific and Americas regions with 54.7% and 21.5% value shares, respectively. An improving global economy, coupled with falling unemployment rates and the subsequent rises in consumer purchase power will remain the major macroeconomic factors driving the sector globally.The top 10 high potential countries - Canada, The United States, Mexico, China, South Korea, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and the Netherlands - accounted for a combined 58.7% share of total value sales in 2018.The overall share of private label products in the global skincare sector reached US$5.2 billion in 2018, up from US$4.7 billion in 2013.Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel for the global skincare sector, with a value share of 23% in 2018, followed by health & beauty stores with a 17.3% share.Rigid Plastics was the most commonly used pack material in the skincare sector, accounting for 51.8% of the volume share in 2018.

Industry overview: Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region.

Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of various sectors within the skincare industry during 2013-2023 at global and regional level.

High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top ten high potential countries by region, based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.



Country and regional analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high potential countries across the regions covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering future outlook for the region.

Competitive landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region.

Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global skincare sector in 2018. It covers four distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, and others, which includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, â€˜dollar storesâ€™, department stores, e-retailers, and general retailers.



Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various package materials, pack type, closure type, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of skincare products.



