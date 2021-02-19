Opportunities in the Global Social Business Intelligence Market to 2027: Global Competitor Market Shares

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Social Business Intelligence - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Social Business Intelligence estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% over the period 2020-2027.



The Social Business Intelligence market in the U. S. is estimated at US$504.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.1% and 21.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.3% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Beevolve Inc.

Clarabridge, Inc.

Crimson Hexagon

evolve24

Google LLC

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

IBM Corporation

Lithium Technologies, LLC.

NetBase Solutions, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Sysomos



