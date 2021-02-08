Opportunities in the South African Market for the Manufacture of Tents, Tarpaulins, Sails and Other Canvas Goods

DUBLIN, Feb. 8 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Manufacture of Tents, Tarpaulins, Sails and Other Canvas Goods in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The manufacture of tents, tarpaulins, sails and other canvas goods is a secondary subsector of the clothing, textiles, leather and footwear sector. Relative to other manufacturing industries in this broader sector, tents, tarpaulins, sales and canvas goods manufacturing is not acutely threatened by cheap imports. In fact, South African companies dominate the South and Southern African market. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a surge in demand for camping tents for temporary shelters for the homeless. There has also been a rise in demand for humanitarian disaster relief tents. Companies who usually manufacture event tents and semi-permanent tented structures are quickly shifting production to meet the health system's needs.



Competition: Role players indicate that while there is little competition for luxury safari tents, the market for military and humanitarian-related tents is pretty competitive locally and globally. There are several dozen major players in the industry, which is characterised by a relatively large number of small, medium and micro-sized enterprises.



Opportunities for SMEs: There are opportunities for new market entrants in less saturated geographic areas. In this industry, most companies are selling to the end-user, which means that a responsive small, local business is an advantage. Specific opportunities can be found in new and unique designs for event tents and for permanent tent structures for lodges and hospitality. There are opportunities in niche areas for entrepreneurs and small players.



Report Coverage: This report covers the manufacture of tents, tarpaulins, sails and other canvas goods with information on the state and size of the sector, influencing factors, and continental and international trends. There are profiles of 36 companies including relatively large companies such as Canvas and Tent and National Tent and Sails, manufacturers such as Canvalodge Manufacturing and sailmakers such as Supa Sailmakers and Fast Sails Covers.





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Socio-Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.3. Labour

5.4. Government Support

5.5. Cyclicality

5.6. Environmental Concerns



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES



APPENDIX

Summary of Notable players

COMPANY PROFILES

Ace Tents (Pty) Ltd

African Tarpaulins And Supplies Cc

Almar's Canvass Cc

Boss Tents Cc

Bushtec Creations (Pty) Ltd

Canvalodge Manufacturing Cc

Canvas And Tent Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Canvas Land Cc

Chattels Infrastructure Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Cobra Tactical Gear (Pty) Ltd

Craig Millar Sails (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Craway Trust

Fast Sails Covers (Pty) Ltd

Freeform Tents Cc

G H Hire Cc

K2018310542 ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Lion Tarps-Seile Cc

Mavukani Trading Enterprise Cc

My Falkson

National Tents And Sails Sa Cc

North Sails (Pty) Ltd

P Legesse

Popular Canvas Cc

Protarp (Pty) Ltd

Redeployable Camp Systems S A (Pty) Ltd

Royal Tent Investments (Pty) Ltd

S And S Tarpaulin And Net Cc

South African Marquee And Tent Cc

Supa Sailmakers (Pty) Ltd

Tent Pro (Pty) Ltd

Texwise Cc

Ts Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Ullman Sails (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Union Canvas Cc

Vale Traders Cc

Yellow Star Trading 41 Cc

