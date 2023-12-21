Opportunities in the Urology Devices Industry, 2023-2033: Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive Global Market Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

21 Dec, 2023, 11:30 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Urology Devices Market: Focus on Type, Disease Indication, End User, and Over 16 Countries' Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urology devices market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, increasing prevalence of urological disorders, and rising awareness about minimally invasive procedures. The market, encompassing a wide range of devices used in the diagnosis and treatment of urological conditions, is witnessing a surge in demand owing to a growing aging population and the escalating incidence of urological disorders worldwide.

The primary goal of the report is to furnish a thorough comprehension of the market terrain, empowering stakeholders to make knowledgeable decisions, devise effective strategies, and take advantage of emerging opportunities within the dynamic urological devices sector.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Disease Indication

  • Kidney Diseases
  • Urological Cancer and BPH
  • Pelvic Organ Prolapse
  • Urinary Stones and Incontinence
  • Others

Segmentation 2: by Product Type

  • Instruments
  • Consumables and Accessories

Segmentation 3: by Technology Type

  • Minimally Invasive Surgery
  • Robotic Surgery
  • Other

Segmentation 5: by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions to be answered

  • What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?
  • What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
  • Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
  • What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?
  • What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?
  • What are the key opportunities in the market?
  • What are the key companies operating in the market?

Key Topics Covered

1 Markets
2 Application
3 Products
4 Regions
5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
6 Research Methodology

Companies Mentioned

  • B. Braun Melsung AG
  • Beckton, Dickson & Company
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Coloplast A/S
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Cook Medical Incorporated
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Fresenius Meicl AG & Co. KGaA
  • Intuitive Surgical Inc.
  • Medtronic
  • GE Healthcare
  • Convatec Group plc
  • Teleflex Incorporated
  • Cardinal Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rxbk64

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Assessment of the Global Market for Alternative Cathode Materials 2023-2032: Featuring Mitsubishi Electric Corp, BASF SE, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co, LG Chem, Johnson Matthey, Umicore, and POSCO

Assessment of the Global Market for Alternative Cathode Materials 2023-2032: Featuring Mitsubishi Electric Corp, BASF SE, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co, LG Chem, Johnson Matthey, Umicore, and POSCO

The "Alternative Cathode Material Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Battery Type, End User, Material Type, and Country-Level Analysis ...
Global Digital Health Industry Outlook to 2033 with Detailed Segmentation Based on Applications, Offerings, Technologies and End-users

Global Digital Health Industry Outlook to 2033 with Detailed Segmentation Based on Applications, Offerings, Technologies and End-users

The "Global Digital Health Market: Focus on Offering, Technology, Indication, Application, End User and Over 16 Countries' Data - Analysis and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.