Opportunities in the Western Europe Cosmetics & Toiletries IndustrySummary

NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5790638/?utm_source=PRN

The global cosmetics & toiletries industry was valued at US$449.4 billion in 2018 and is forecast to reach US$557.5 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2018-2023. The Western Europe cosmetics & toiletries industry, which accounts for 21.7% share of the global market, was valued at US$97,686.9 million in 2018, and is forecast to reach US$111,735.2 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2018-2023.

Skincare held the largest share, accounting for 24.4% of total value sales in 2018, while haircare, the second-largest sector, held a value share of 14.5%. Hypermarkets & supermarkets accounted for 34.6% of total value sales of cosmetics & toiletries products in Western Europe in 2018, while rigid plastics accounted for the largest share of pack materials used in the Western Europe cosmetics & toiletries industry with a volume share of 50.6% in 2018.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region's cosmetics & toiletries sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the cosmetics & toiletries industry in the region.

It includes analysis on the following -- Sector overview: Provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of make-up categories across the key countries in the region.High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top 4 high potential countries in the region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure- Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of high potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.- Brand analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the region, besides analyzing the growth of Private Label products in the region.- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for cosmetics & toiletries across the key countries in the region, in 2018. It covers these distribution channels - health & beauty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, department stores, Parapharmacies/ Drugstores, Chemists/pharmacies, and others, which includes ceRetailers, Convenience Stores, Direct Sellers, "Dollar Stores", Variety Stores & General Merchandise Retailers, Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs, Vending machines, Drug stores & Pharmacies and other retailers.Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various packaging materials, container, closure, and outer types based on the volume sales (units) of make-up products.

Reasons to buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5790638/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

