NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Opportunities in the Western Europe Haircare Sector



Summary



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833362/?utm_source=PRN





The Western Europe haircare sector was valued at US$14,017 million in 2018, led by improving economy and rising spending ability of consumers as they increasingly take up employment.Growth will primarily be driven by the image-conscious trend, especially among the working population across the region.



Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel for the Western Europe haircare sector, while rigid plastics accounted for the largest share of packaging materials in the Western European haircare sector with a volume share of 66% in 2018.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe haircare sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe haircare sector, analyzing data from fifteen countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

Â

Sector overview: Provides overview of the sector size, value, and volume growth analysis, across regions.

Â

Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of haircare by markets across the key countries in the Western Europe region.

Â

High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top four high potential countries in the Western Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Country analysis: Provides a deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends, supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced by and future outlook for the region.

Company Analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the Western Europe region and analyzes the growth of private labels in the region.

Â

Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for haircare across the key countries in the Western Europe region, in 2018. It covers six distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, health & beauty stores, parapharmacies/drugstores, chemists/pharmacies, department stores, and others, which includes e-retailers, direct sellers, convenience stores, â€˜dollar storesâ€™, and cash & carries & warehouse clubs.

Preferred packaging formats*: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various package materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of haircare.



Reasons to buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833362/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

