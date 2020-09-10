Opportunities in the World Market for Pinhole Cameras 2020-2024 - Increasing Availability of Online Sales is Driving Market Growth
Sep 10, 2020, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pinhole Camera Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pinhole camera market is poised to grow by $398.45 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the surging adoption of commercial pinhole cameras in solargraphy and growing advances in pinhole cameras. In addition, the use of pinhole cameras in surveillance activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The pinhole camera market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.
The pinhole camera market is segmented as below:
By Application
- Commercial surveillance
- Home surveillance
- Other applications
By Geographic Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the increasing availability of pinhole cameras on online sales platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the pinhole camera market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for smart video surveillance systems in smart cities and adoption among amateur photographers and educational institutes will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pinhole camera market vendors that include BORSCHE Electronic Co.Ltd., The Carlyle Group Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., lawmate-technology.com, Lensless Camera Mfg. Co., MISUMI Electronics Corp., ONDU Pinhole, Pop-Up Pinhole Ltd., and Zero Image Co.. Also, the pinhole camera market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Landscape
- Market Overview
Executive Summary
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Commercial surveillance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other applications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Home surveillance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by geography
- Key leading countries
- Market challenges
- Volume drivers - Demand led growth
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BORSCHE Electronic Co.Ltd.
- The Carlyle Group Inc.
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- lawmate-technology.com
- Lensless Camera Mfg. Co.
- MISUMI Electronics Corp.
- ONDU Pinhole
- Pop-Up Pinhole Ltd.
- Zero Image Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bqzh3f
