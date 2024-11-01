Opportunities to Advance Equitable Transit-Oriented Development that Supports Affordable Housing Production
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
From 10:00 am-Noon ET
HYBRID EVENT - VIRTUAL AND IN PERSON AT HUD HEADQUARTERS
WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, HUD's Office of Policy Development & Research (PD&R) will host a hybrid PD&R Quarterly Update on transit-oriented development (TOD). The first panel at the event will look at TOD projects that promote affordable housing options near transit, while also enabling all community members—regardless of income, ethnicity, gender, or ability—to enjoy mixed-use, walkable neighborhoods. The second panel will explore opportunities to leverage existing and future transportation resources at the federal, state, and local level to build more affordable housing near transit.
Panel Discussion: Putting the "e" in TOD: Ensuring Equity in Transit-Oriented Development
- Kristy Chambers, CEO, Columbus Community Center
- Chris Iglesias, Chief Executive Officer, The Unity Council
- Eryn Deeming Kehe, AICP, Urban Policy and Development Manager, Planning, Research and Development, Metro
- Moderator: Solomon Greene, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Policy Development and Research, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Panel Discussion: Leveraging Transportation Resources for Transit-Oriented Affordable Housing Production
- Jake Day, Secretary, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development
- Cory Fellows, Vice President, Real Estate Development, Preservation of Affordable Housing, Inc.
- Clay Kerchof, Section Chief, Climate and Transportation Policy in Policy & Program Support, California Department of Housing and Community Development
- Stan Wall, Managing Partner, Washington, D.C., HR&A Advisors
- Moderator: Harriet Tregoning, Senior Advisor on Land Use, Office of the Secretary, U.S. Department of Transportation
