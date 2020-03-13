Opportunities Worth US$14.25 Billion to Mark Cosmetic Packaging Market From 2018 to 2026, Notes Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Packaging is an important aspect of marketing and is often seen as a silent salesman for its noteworthy role in driving impulse buying. But the role is not just limited to the better aesthetics and branding. Consumers are now preferring sustainable solutions and functional options in terms of design. As players take note, market readies itself to chart sturdy growth over the coming few years.

As per Transparency Market Research, "The global cosmetic packaging market is set to chart a 4.7% CAGR from 2018 to 2026, taking the market worth up to USD 14.25 bn. by the end of the forecast period."

Key Findings of Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Study

Owing to a massive shift of consumer preference away from plastic due to its negative impact on the environment, the paper segment would grow at an impressive pace

In terms of application, hair care segment would grow at a CAGR of 5.2%; skin care segment would account for a large market share in terms of value and volume

Capacity-wise, less than 50 ml to be a prominent segment, owing to greater affordability of small packs and their ease of handling

Key Driving Factors of Global Cosmetic Packaging Market

A number of factors propel growth in the global cosmetic packaging market. Certain prominent trends and drivers that mark the landscape are outlined below:

Increase in disposable income, coupled with fall in prices of cosmetics due to rising competition is leading to higher consumption of cosmetic products

Growth in e-commerce and internet penetration is helping players get into their fold a previously untapped consumer-base

An extremely appearance-conscious millennial consumer-base is set to take the market on to a higher growth trajectory

Sustainable packaging to see an increasing number of takers in the market owing to increasing environmental awareness

Regional Analysis of Global Cosmetic Packaging Market

Both in terms of production and consumption, Asia Pacific to dominate the Global Cosmetic Packaging Market

to dominate the Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Presence of a large number of key players to underscore growth in APAC

China and Japan to remain at the forefront of growth in the regional over the forecast period

and to remain at the forefront of growth in the regional over the forecast period Europe to chart a growth rate of 4.3%, compounded annually, from 2018 to 2026; Germany and France to be major contributors of growth

Competitive Landscape in Global Cosmetic Packaging Market

As per Transparency Market Research, the vendor landscape of Global Cosmetic Packaging Market is fragmented and key players are highly focused on coming up with sustainable packaging solutions as consumer awareness regarding waste production and environmental degradation is quickly catching on.

Some of the most notable players in the market that are also profiled in the market report by Transparency Market Research are Aptar Group, Inc, RPC Group Plc, Gerresheimer AG, Amcor Limited, Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Quadpack Industries, HCP Packaging, Fusion Packaging, ABC Packaging Ltd., Swallowfield Plc, Saverglass sas, Essel Propack Ltd, Albea S.A., Quadpack Ltd, Coverpla S.A., The Packaging Company, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Alovey Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd, HCT Group, and Rise Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd.

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Segmentation:

Material Type:

Glass

Paper

Plastic

Metal

Others (Ceramic)

Application Type:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Make Up

Nail Care

Container Type:

Jars

Tubes

Bottles

Pumps & Dispensers

Sachets

Others

Capacity:

< 50 ml

50- 100 ml

100 - 150 ml

150 - 200 ml

>200 ml

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific region (APAC)

region (APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

