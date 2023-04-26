Opportunity Analysis of EV Digital Products and Services 2022: Mega Trend of Industry Convergence (EV and Energy) and New Business Models, such as EaaS, BaaS, and CaaS

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunity Analysis of EV Digital Products and Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric vehicle (EV) market is growing rapidly and impacting the energy market and associated services. As OEMs integrate more software-defined solutions into EVs, a potential market for digital products and services (P&S) exists. EV-dedicated digital P&S allows key participants to continuously monetize these solutions through new revenue models. In terms of a broader classification, EV digital services can offer solutions for charging, energy management, vehicles, value-added services (VAS), and eCommerce opportunities. EV digital products can cover one or more of the sub-services and functions under these service classifications.

Digital products can be broadly classified into 3 types: stand-alone products, platforms, and white-label platforms, which cover software or software + hardware; they can be further monetized through new business models, such as platform-as-a-service (PaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS), and hardware-as-a-service (HaaS).

Major global OEMs, including GM, Ford, Stellantis, Tesla, and Hyundai Motor Group (HMG), are creating dedicated business divisions for EV-related and new energy businesses, further enhancing the importance of strong EV digital product portfolios. Market opportunities for EV digital P&S range from OEMs and end customers to charging business companies, energy service providers, mobility and fleet operators, and repurposing or recycling companies.

In this study, the analyst identifies about 36 EV digital P&S; it observes that it is a highly competitive market with more than 200 participants. The study also covers functions and sub-functions of EV digital P&S and highlights market opportunities for each. The more services, functions, and sub-functions a digital product covers, the higher its value addition and monetization prospects.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Vehicle (EV) Digital Products and Services (P&S) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

EV Digital Services: Outline

EV Digital Products: Outline

EV Digital Businesses by Main OEMs

EV Digital P&S by Main OEMs

EV Digital P&S: Participants

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Main Findings

3. Digital Services and Products

How to Read the Following Slides

Charging

Energy Management

Energy Management: Smart Charging

Energy Management: V2X

Energy Management: EaaS

Vehicle

Vehicle: Battery

Vehicle: Electric Drive/Power Electronics

Vehicle: Navigation/IVI

VASs

VASs: Insurance

VASs: Maintenance

VASs: ODF/Subscription

VASs: Subscription

eCommerce

eCommerce: Marketplace

eCommerce: Online Shop

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Entry of Energy Services into New Mobility

Growth Opportunity 2: Innovation in Cloud-enabled IoT and Data Analytics

Growth Opportunity 3: Advancement in BMSs and Power Electronics of EVs

5. Appendix

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ford

GM

Hyundai Motor Group (HMG)

Stellantis

Tesla

