Opportunity Finance Network Launches Inaugural National Policy Summit

Sold-out summit convenes bipartisan leaders to advance CDFI policy priorities

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opportunity Finance Network (OFN) announced the launch of its inaugural OFN National Policy Summit this week in Washington, D.C. The sold-out summit begins on Wednesday with congressional Hill visits and continues Thursday with a full slate of community development finance-focused policy programming.

"OFN's strength as a convener and policy leader comes from the diversity of our network and the scale at which we mobilize leaders across sectors to help CDFIs meet this moment," said Harold Pettigrew, OFN President and CEO. "This summit reflects the urgency of advancing new policy solutions that strengthen public-private investment, create jobs, support small businesses, expand affordable housing, and ensure capital continues to reach communities across the country."

The summit will host over 150 attendees, including policymakers, Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) practitioners, State CDFI Coalition leaders, key partners, funders, and investors from across the country. Participants include a broad cross-section of state and regional CDFI coalitions, underscoring the national reach and impact of community development finance.

"The future of CDFI policy is being defined right now, and OFN is committed to elevating the voice and engagement of CDFIs in new, strategic ways," said OFN Chief Public Policy Officer Dafina Williams. "At the OFN National Policy Summit, leaders will gain timely federal insights, hear directly from key agency and congressional leaders, participate in interactive advocacy training, and join strategic conversations that will define the CDFI policy agenda for 2026 and beyond."

On Wednesday, OFN and its members will conduct a series of congressional Hill visits to engage lawmakers from both parties and highlight bipartisan support for CDFIs and their role in strengthening local economies. These conversations will focus on policies that support job creation, small business growth, affordable housing development, and sustained investment in American communities.

Thursday's programming will feature panels, discussions, and briefings designed to elevate the voice of CDFIs, strengthen state coalition leadership, and advance policy solutions that support the growth of public-private investment.

In 2025, OFN worked alongside public and private sector partners to deliver meaningful policy outcomes, including securing $324 million in level funding for the CDFI Fund and $41 million for the SBA Microloan Technical Assistance program; achieving the highest share of New Markets Tax Credit allocations to CDFIs in more than a decade (45%); receiving clear, bipartisan affirmations of support for CDFIs from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and members of Congress; and expanding the Senate CDFI Caucus by six new members.

But these historic accomplishments happened amidst historic headwinds. The policy landscape for CDFIs is evolving rapidly, creating a pivotal moment for the industry.

OFN's inaugural National Policy Summit underscores the organization's commitment to policy leadership and collaboration at a pivotal moment for CDFIs and community development finance. By convening leaders across sectors, OFN is advancing practical, bipartisan solutions that strengthen public-private investment and enable CDFIs to deliver impact at scale.

About Opportunity Finance Network

Opportunity Finance Network (OFN) is the nation's leading network and intermediary focused on community development investment, managing more than $1 billion in total assets and a membership of more than 490 community development financial institutions (CDFIs), which includes community development loan funds, credit unions, green banks, banks, minority depository institutions, and venture capital funds. Our network of CDFIs works to ensure communities left behind by mainstream finance have access to affordable, responsible financial products and services, with a deep focus on serving rural, urban, and Native communities across the United States. OFN is a trusted investment partner to the public, private, and philanthropic sectors – foundations, corporations, banks, government agencies, and others – and, for more than 40 years, has helped partners invest in communities to catalyze change and create economic opportunities for all.

