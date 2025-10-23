Opportunity Finance Network Recognizes Outstanding Industry Leadership at OFN41

The Opportunity Honors highlight the exceptional people and organizations transforming communities through community development finance

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opportunity Finance Network (OFN), the nation's leading investment intermediary and network of community development financial institutions (CDFIs), honored five organizations and individuals whose leadership, innovation, and impact are advancing community development finance and expanding economic opportunity nationwide. Additionally, OFN awarded its annual Vanguard Award to two organizations in the Baltimore/D.C. area for their work in housing.

Industry Awards

The Opportunity Honors celebrate excellence across the CDFI industry, recognizing those who are driving capital to communities underserved by mainstream finance. Awards were presented last night during OFN41 , the nation's largest CDFI industry convening.

"This year's honorees reflect the deep commitment and resilience that define the CDFI industry," said OFN President and CEO Harold Pettigrew. "Their work helps ensure opportunity reaches every corner of the country—strengthening communities, expanding access, and ensuring no one is left behind."

LiftFund, based in San Antonio, TX, was awarded the Outstanding CDFI Award, which recognizes a CDFI that has gone above and beyond within the last 18 months in serving their communities and driving the CDFI industry forward.

Northwest Access Fund, based in Shoreline, WA, received the Emerging Growth CDFI Award, which honors a small or emerging CDFI that has demonstrated exceptional growth and service to their community over the last three years.

Joe Neri, CEO of IFF, based in Chicago, IL, received the Executive Leadership Award, which celebrates an outstanding executive leader within a CDFI who has demonstrated exceptional vision, perseverance, and leadership in driving capital in low-income communities.

The Adina Abramowitz Impact Award for Organizational Growth and Change was awarded to Latino Community Credit Union, based in High Point, NC. This award honors a CDFI that embodies the transformational growth and change principles championed by Adina, while also honoring her extraordinary legacy of building the capacity of CDFIs for over 30 years.

Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians Financial Services (ATNI-EDC), based in Portland, OR, received the inauguralNative CDFI Leadership Award. This award recognizes a Native CDFI demonstrating strong leadership in advancing economic opportunity in Native communities.

Vanguard Award

Additionally, OFN presented the Vanguard Award, which is presented each year to an organization based in the conference location whose mission is consistent with OFN's core purpose of aligning capital with opportunity. In 2025, OFN honored two organizations with an award: The Stop Oppressive Seizures Fund , which prevents home loss and resident displacement in Baltimore, and Homes for Hope, Inc ., a Washington, D.C. nonprofit that aims to provide permanent housing and support to people as they transition from homelessness to independence.

The Opportunity Honors reflect the power of CDFIs to transform communities by moving capital where it is needed most. As the industry continues to grow, OFN remains committed to celebrating the leaders and organizations whose innovation, resilience, and impact are creating opportunity for all.

About Opportunity Finance Network

Opportunity Finance Network (OFN) is the nation's leading network and intermediary focused on community development investment, managing more than $1 billion in total assets and a membership of more than 490 community development financial institutions (CDFIs) , which includes community development loan funds, credit unions, green banks, banks, minority depository institutions, and venture capital funds. Our network of CDFIs works to ensure communities left behind by mainstream finance have access to affordable, responsible financial products and services, with a deep focus on serving rural, urban, and Native communities across the United States. OFN is a trusted investment partner to the public, private, and philanthropic sectors – foundations, corporations, banks, government agencies, and others – and, for more than 40 years, has helped partners invest in communities to catalyze change and create economic opportunities for all.

Since its founding in 1986, OFN members have originated $124 billion in cumulative financing, helping to create or maintain nearly 3.4 million jobs, start or expand more than 1 million businesses and microenterprises, and support the development or rehabilitation of more than 3 million housing units and more than 15,000 community facility projects.

SOURCE Opportunity Finance Network