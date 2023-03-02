OPPO's Latest Reno8 T Series and OPPO Enco Air3 Earbuds Are Now Available To Purchase Across The GCC

OPPO unveiled the latest addition to its popular Reno series, the Reno8 T 5G featuring a 108MP Portrait Camera and 120Hz Curved Screen providing users with a leveled-up smartphone experience

The global technology brand witnessed a strong market response to the highly anticipated launch with a staggering 196% increase in pre-orders compared to its predecessor

Additionally, OPPO released the newest addition to the brand's growing IoT lineup, the OPPO Enco Air3 wireless earbuds

The Reno8 T series and OPPO Enco Air3 are available for purchase across the GCC region

DUBAI, UAE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO's most recent addition to the popular Reno series, the Reno8 T 5G and the Reno8 T, are now available to purchase across the GCC region alongside the brand's newest wireless earbuds, OPPO Enco Air3.

Reno8 T 5G

With customer's needs at the forefront, OPPO has once again delivered an outstanding product in the mid-priced smartphone segment. Combining the innovative features and competitive pricing point, the Reno8 T series will provide users with a levelled-up experience showcasing the smartphone's impeccable camera capabilities, flagship displays and smooth all-round performance.

The smartphone introduces OPPO's first 108MP Portrait Camera that delivers high-resolution photos with unprecedented detail. It also includes the unique Microlens for up to 40x magnification, providing fresh new perspective to discover the microscopic world. Featuring a Dual Micro-Curved Design, the Reno8 T 5G offers an all-new premium look with a 120Hz, Billion Color Screen and 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. Together with upgraded 67W SUPERVOOCTM charging, a 4,800mAh large battery, the Battery Health Engine, ColorOS 13, and more, the Reno8 T 5G delivers an unparalleled user experience.

Ivan Wu, General Manager of OPPO GCC, said, "The tremendous response that we have already witnessed throughout the GCC market, with a 196% increase in the Reno8 T 5G pre-orders compared to its segment predecessor, underlines the importance of creating products that tick all our consumers' boxes. At OPPO, we work hard to develop cutting-edge technologies that enhance all facets of the user experience and increase the comfort and convenience of our customers' daily lives. We are devoted to pushing the boundaries of innovation with each of our launches and are excited to continue offering trailblazing solutions."

In addition to the Reno8 T series, the global technology brand launches the beautifully designed, jewel inspired OPPO Enco Air3, the brand's newest pair or wireless audio earbuds, that provides consumers with an immersive, three-dimensional listening experience through the unparalled OPPO Alive Audio algorithm. The earbuds are the first in their competitive price range to include a HiFi5 DSP module.

The Reno8 T series and OPPO Enco Air3 are available for purchase on OPPO's regional website and retail partner stores at a recommended retail price of AED 1,499 for the Reno8 T 5G, AED 1,099 for the Reno8 T, and AED 199 for the OPPO Enco Air3.

To give back to OPPO fans across the region, OPPO has launched an exciting social media competition, where 10 lucky winners will receive cashback on their purchases. Running until 29th March, participants who purchase a Reno8 T series smartphone need to simply share their experience on social media using @OPPOArabia and #ReasonsToBuyReno8T for a chance to win.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combine art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries operated by more than 40,000 dedicated employees, with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and has enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014284/Reno8_T_5G.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OPPO