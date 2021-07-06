OPPO's New Reno5 Z 5G Smartphone Ticks the Right Boxes for Generation Z

The Reno5 Z 5G – a mid-range smartphone that costs less than AED 1,500, empowers Gen Z users to capture their everyday lives with photo and video content creation, effortlessly manage their business-related tasks and enjoy an immersive experience of mobile gaming with 5G, a top-quality camera, a strong processor and trendy designs. The Reno5 Z 5G complements the Reno5 Series of all-5G smartphones .

The generation born after millennials, BPG Max Dubai estimates that Gen Z make up around 1.4 million of the UAE population; in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region (EMEA), Gen Z penetration is 16% of the overall population at more than 72.5 million. Gen Z are sometimes characterised as the "millennial+" generation – behaving much like their slightly older predecessors, while being even more mobile-centric and digitally oriented.

On the Web and Going Social

According to the World Economic Forum, Gen Z logs on to social media for roughly two hours and 55 minutes each day; this is almost an hour longer than the average millennial. Powered with MediaTek's newest 5G SoC, Dimensity 800U chipset, OPPO's all-new Reno5 Z 5G offers users ultra-connectivity and an advanced smart experience, perfect for extensive social media browsing.

The Dimensity 800U also enables smartphones to deliver crisp, full HD+ resolution and ultra-fast 120Hz displays. This reduces blur, improves response time and provides notably smoother scrolling on webpages and animations on OPPO's Reno5 Z 5G. The Dual-View Video enables both the front and rear cameras to work simultaneously, effortlessly bringing the shooter and subject into the same video frame – ideal for vloggers and influencers who want to remain in action.

All-Day Entertainment

Entertainment-related interests come out on top for Gen Z. This "always-on" audience is spending a considerable amount of time-consuming entertainment and their need for it is also reflected in how they use social apps. Music, films/cinema and gaming all feature in their top five interests, according to research by GlobalWebIndex.

Sharing Moments and Memories

Market research firm Ipsos Group has found that, growing up in the era of social media, Gen Z in the MENA region have manifested the "social" aspect, creating a digital world in which their whole lives are supported. Aspirations are motivated through Instagram, while friendships are kept close through the sharing of their most intimate daily tasks on SnapChat.

OPPO's new, first-ever, all-5G Reno5 series, comprising Reno5 Pro 5G, Reno5 5G and the Gen Z-focused Reno5 Z 5G smartphone, features devices that are equipped to deliver industry-leading portrait videography and photography, and superior video quality to capture every memory. For Gen Z, this means showcasing their latest projects on Instagram, posting stories of weekend fun or keeping the family posted while on a trip.

Productivity 101

OPPO's Reno5 Z 5G smartphone takes productivity to a whole new level. From FlexDrop offering users a new way to multitask and Folder Quick Merge with a one-step drag and combine, to the ever-popular 3-Finger Translate with OPPO Lens, boosting productivity has never been easier.

Gen Z is struggling to be productive working from home, revealed Fortune magazine in 2020; Mobile natives, 98% of Gen Z own a smartphone. Hence, it was only a matter of time before Gen Z consumers relied more on their devices for work purposes; OPPO's Reno5 Z 5G is just the smartphone for it with the ColorOS 11, a highly customised, efficient, intelligent and richly designed Android-based mobile OS by OPPO.

OPPO's proprietary VOOC Flash Charge combined with a 4310mAh⁷ large battery allows users to power up quickly, while the VOOC Flash Charge is especially useful for emergency low-battery situations. With the Reno5 Z 5G, a 5-minute charge yields 2.9 hours of calls (and 0.9 hrs of Instagram).

Value for Money

Even before the pandemic, Gen Z consumers' perception of value was already multi-dimensional. Now, Euromonitor has revealed, amid the pandemic and recession, value and affordability have become increasingly important factors informing their purchase decisions.

With original designs, OPPO devices also offer great battery life, overall performance, and solid camera capabilities; it's a rich combination of style and substance. For a generation that does not want to break the bank, the Reno5 Z 5G is one of the best options in the market as it retails at less than AED 1,500.

Next-Level Gaming

In recent research conducted in partnership with GlobalWebIndex, AdColony highlights the most important differentiators and insights about who Gen Z is, as well as what drives and interests them. From a gaming perspective, 45% of millennials consider themselves gamers; however, this ratio increases to 54% for Gen Z.

To cater to Gen Z demand, the Reno5 Z 5G smartphone features remarkable power and speed setups, plus best-in-class audio and visual displays to offer an unprecedented mobile gaming experience. The smartphone also features Bullet Notifications for interruption-free gaming sessions, Quick Startup¹² in 24 hours after exiting the game, and more for less waiting and more play. Plus, HD content on the Super AMOLED display featuring a large 90.8% screen-to-body ratio and the MediaTek Dimensity 800U make for smooth, lag-free gaming.

Stunning Designs

According to an American Express study, 23% of Gen Z consumers will drop a brand over poorly designed mobile features; design is a great way to communicate brand personality and reinforce values. The Reno5 Z 5G smartphone is an ultra-thin device featuring a 7.8mm thickness, 73.4mm width and 160.1mm length, and is also ultra-light, weighing about 173g.

Adding to its aesthetic design is the One-Piece Quad Camera, which is built into the back of the Reno5 Z 5G. In line with the design concept, all four cameras are covered with a single piece of Gorilla Glass 5, which keeps the device elegant and smooth. Cutting-edge etching technology adds texture to the glass surface, creating a sense of depth that shimmers under lighting.

For young consumers who are inspired to #Upgrade_theRENOway, the Reno5 Z 5G smartphone is available in the UAE in two colour settings, Fluid Black – a classic and stylish black featuring a gradient which gives the illusion of changing from light to dark, and Cosmo Blue – a matte look with a gradience of blue and purple.

Ivan Wu, General Manager – GCC, at OPPO, said, "The OPPO Reno5 Z 5G was designed with Gen Z in mind. Members of the Gen Z are true digital natives: since the earliest days of their youth, they have been exposed to the internet, social networks and mobile systems. Hence, we offer them a smartphone that, not only fits within their dynamic lifestyle, but also supports it with faster internet speeds and charging, and more seamless, experience-centred usage."

Rami Osman, Director of Sales and Marketing - the Middle East and Africa at MediaTek, said: "With our expanded Dimensity portfolio we are bringing the latest 5G capabilities to every smartphone tier so that young people on the middle east can enjoy 5G experiences and this collaboration with OPPO is a showcase of our commitment. The Dimensity 800U has an impressive mix of 5G connectivity features, performance comes from leveraging big A76 cores up to 2Ghz while the 7 nano meter manufacturing process keeps it super power-efficient. We also provide it with our gaming technology HyperEngine 2.0 as the gaming segment in the middle east shows sustained growth. For artificial intelligence we added a dedicated unit (APU 3.0) offering 50% better AI performance over competitors in the same tier."

OPPO has highlighted its commitment to new generations' demands for more pocket-friendly smartphones which offer the best in the mobile arena, without compromising on Speed, Performance, Design or Full HD+ Quality.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

