OPPO's Ramadan 2021 Campaign Featuring MEA Ambassador Football Star Mo Salah Captures the Hearts of Millions of UAE Fans

Running from April 12 until May 15, 2021, OPPO's #CaptureTheSpirit campaign featured the Arab football superstar in a TV commercial as he shared his most-missed Ramadan memories from back home – and invited viewers to do the same!

OPPO users across the UAE flaunted the brand's latest smartphone, Reno5 Pro 5G, which boasts fifth generation technology ultra-connectivity and super-fast flash charging. Participants submitted short videos which captured what the "spirit of Ramadan" meant to them.

"The goal of this campaign was to promote the incredible spirit of Ramadan, bring families closer together and strengthen bonds through the use of the advanced technology that is available to us nowadays," said Fadi Abu Shamat, Director of Strategy and Development, OPPO Middle East and Africa. "Not only did participants engage with the brand on our social media platforms, but they also gained a lot of fame; as for the competition winners, they got to take home some of our latest devices."

"Our videos generated over 45 million impressions on Facebook alone. We were truly pleased to see users interact on OPPO's social media platforms for the region. User feedback has been largely positive, with OPPO smartphone owners posting on how their devices have beautified their lives," added Abu Shamat. "Our #CaptureTheSpirit campaign was a reflection of this incredible month, its values of kindness and generosity. Along with our brand MEA ambassador Mo Salah, we reminded people that – despite the pandemic – they would still get to experience Ramadan as they have always known it."

OPPO's latest range, the Reno5 Series of smartphones, has secured its place in the market as the top, universal photography device. With superior photography and videography, the Reno5 Series appeals to young content creators who are looking to capture moments in crisp quality with optimum brightness and tack-sharp focus – even in tough environments. The dual-view video feature enables both the front and rear cameras to work simultaneously, merging the user and subject into the same frame for a more dynamic shot.

The OPPO Reno5 Series of smartphones is now available at major retailers and on e-commerce platforms in the UAE, at a retail price of AED 2,799 for the Reno5 Pro 5G, AED 1,999 for the Reno5 5G and AED 1,499 for the Reno5 Z 5G. For more information, visit www.oppo.com/ae.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1519128/OPPO_Ramadan_2021.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OPPO