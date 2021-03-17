Opptly Announces Advisory Board to Drive Innovation

HOUSTON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opptly, a direct-sourcing solution for innovative contingent workforce and talent acquisition leaders, today announced its founding Advisory Board. The Advisory Board includes industry leaders in talent management, software development, and consulting, with members: Kevin Cohn, Partner, American Discovery Capital; Dana Look-Arimoto, Executive & Leadership Team Coach and CEO, SettleSmarter; Linc Markham, Ambassador, Strategic Partnerships, Certree; and Monica Wooden, past CEO/Co-Founder, MercuryGate International.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin, Dana, Linc, and Monica to Opptly's Advisory Board at this important stage of Opptly's evolution," stated Carla M. Tibbitts, Opptly's Chief Executive Officer. "As highly respected and seasoned executives with extensive financial, technology, consulting, and talent acquisition industry experience, their insights and expert engagement will be invaluable in achieving our goal to revolutionize the way people connect with work."

Kevin Cohn has, during his thirty-year career, helped both private and public companies of various sizes in the business services and technology sectors. His experience includes over $6 billion in transactions and advising companies at various stages in their lifecycle on strategic, operational, and financial matters. Opptly looks forward to leveraging Kevin's broad and insightful experience in its overall development and corporate direction.

Dana Look-Arimoto brings a unique combination of executive leadership experience and understanding of talent acquisition, HR technology, and team dynamics to the Opptly Advisory Team to aid in the development and growth of Opptly's revolutionary vision. Her experience spans talent acquisition and contingent workforce consulting, operations, board membership and executive coaching. Her past positions include President of Talent Wave, Senior VP at SIA, and VP at Tapfin. She has a deep knowledge of the HR technology space and is advising companies including Shiftgig and VNDLY. Dana has created the Stop Settling® mindset and movement, applying her understanding of how people and teams best work together to make corporations successful.

Linc Markham, a well-known industry expert and advocate for Direct Sourcing, brings his invaluable perspective to Opptly's Advisory Board. As the Head of Contingent Workforce at BP, Linc and his team built a billion-dollar contingent workforce program. With a unique and in-depth perspective of enterprise talent acquisition and procurement pain and value points, Linc's experience in challenging the status quo in a large organization is instrumental. Currently, Linc leads Strategic Partnerships at Certree, an anti-fraud platform tech startup, and also consults with HR tech companies. He is a well-recognized speaker and writer on workforce vision and analytics, talent communities, and the power of diversity. Linc is an active contributor to industry groups and believes in the power of partnering, both internally and externally, to develop best fit solutions.

Monica Wooden, retired co-founder of MercuryGate International, known for its industry-leading transportation management system, adds her entrepreneurial perspective and background to the Opptly Advisory Board. Seeing the inefficiencies and manual processes required in the logistics process. Ms. Wooden was driven to change the industry through an automated SaaS technology, much as Opptly is doing with talent acquisition. Monica worked with her co-founder at MercuryGate to develop technology, establish market position, gain market acceptance, and truly change the way transportation logistics are performed. Monica has been recognized in Forbes, Southeast Women in Business, and received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award for the Southeast region.

The Opptly Advisory Board announcement strengthens the strategic direction and aligns with the company's mission to revolutionize the way people connect with work and create a more efficient and enjoyable process for hiring managers and candidates.

"What an incredible opportunity to serve on the Opptly Advisory Board. Opptly is on the precipice of change solving for what keeps the talent acquisition mindsets up at night – creating real transparency and sustainable efficiencies in an industry known for its 'don't rock the boat' mentality. It's an honor to join such an innovative and inspirational team of dynamic leaders," shared Dana Look-Arimoto.

About Opptly: Connect with talent in a new and meaningful way by leveraging direct sourcing from Opptly. Our direct sourcing solution utilizes a massive skill-mapped talent community, a sophisticated matching technology, turnkey recruitment process automation, strategic support, and candidate curation services — all fully compatible with your existing program infrastructure. Revolutionize your contingent workforce solution with Opptly. Headquartered in Houston; Opptly can be found online at opptly.com.

