Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin Costner Join with Other Celebrities and Guests for One805Live! Music Festival Headlined by Maroon 5 in Support of Santa Barbara County First Responders

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. , Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maroon 5 headlined the One805LIVE! Music Festival fundraiser at Kevin Costner's estate near Summerland on Friday, September 22. Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex presented the annual Heart of the Community Awards that recognize incredible contributions to the first responder community. 

One805Live! Event September 22, 2023
"We were absolutely delighted that internationally well-known residents of Santa Barbara County including Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin Costner and more supported Santa Barbara County's First Responders, by joining us at One805LIVE! this year," said Kirsten Cavendish, CEO and Co-Founder of One805.   

In addition to Maroon 5, the musical Line-up included legendary singer and songwriter John Fogerty the founder of the band Creedence Clearwater Revival for which he was the lead singer, guitarist and principal songwriter.    

Also, Santa Barbara's own DishwallaAlan Parsons OBEDavid Pack (Ambrosia), Elliott Easton (Cars) and Jeff "Skunk" Baxter (Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan).   

Steve Postell & the Night Train Music Club was the House Band for the evening, and was comprised of some of the world's top touring and recording musicians, who have played on the tracks you all know and love from dozens of your favorite stars:  Steve Postell: guitar/vocals (David Crosby, The Immediate Family, John Oates, Jennifer Warnes), Tariqh Akoni: guitar/vocals (Stevie Wonder, Josh Groban, Whitney Houston, Christina Aguilera), Bob Glaub: bass (Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, Rod Stewart, Bob Dylan), John Ferraro: drums (Larry Carlton, George Benson, Barry Manilow, Linda Ronstadt), Russ Irwin: keyboards, vocals (Sting, Aerosmith, Bryan Adams, Foreigner), Sean Holt: sax, percussion, vocals (Carlos Santana, Kenny Loggins, The Neville Brothers, Michael McDonald), Lara Johnston: vocals (Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Doobie Brothers)  

All performances and the Kevin Costner venue location were generously donated to One805.  The event attracted over 3000 guests and hopes to raise approximately $1 million dollars for the nonprofit to support mental health for local emergency first responders. 

One805 was created in the aftermath of the Santa Barbara Thomas Fire and subsequent mudslides that hit Montecito the hardest, killing 23 people. The nonprofit provides much needed emotional counseling support to First Responders as well as emergency equipment to benefit the entire County. 

