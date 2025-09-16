OPROCESSOR INC Announces Breakthrough VCSEL-Based Photonic Interposer Technology Published in Photonics and to be Presented at IEEE Photonics Conference 2025

BOSTON and DAEJEON, South Korea, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OPROCESSOR INC, incorporated in Boston, Massachusetts in 2018 with research operations in Daejeon, South Korea, today announced a breakthrough in VCSEL-based Photonic Interposer technology that overcomes the GPU–HBM interconnect bottleneck for next-generation AI and high-performance computing systems.

The pioneering work was published in Photonics (MDPI, August 29, 2025) and will be presented at the IEEE Photonics Conference 2025 in Singapore (November 12, 9:30, 2025).

﻿Figure: Conceptual model of OPROCESSOR INC’s Photonic Interposer (Source: OPROCESSOR INC, YouTube demo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TsyJKFTpVhM)

OPROCESSOR's innovation demonstrates, for the first time, the efficient coupling of multimode VCSEL light into non-silicon waveguides (SiON, Si 3 N 4 , SiO 2 ) using:

Prism coupling technology with ultra-low loss (0.44 dB/cm propagation, 0.76 dB coupling)

Adhesive bonding method enabling scalable packaging

Polyimide Micro-lens collimating VCSEL light

WDM filter integration at the prism base for multiplexing

These core inventions are protected under U.S. patents (4 granted, 1 pending) and Korean patents (3 granted, 2 pending), all filed under OPROCESSOR INC (U.S.). This robust IP portfolio secures freedom to operate and positions the company for strategic collaboration with global semiconductor leaders.

The global opportunity for photonic interposers is projected to exceed $100 billion, driven by demand in AI, HPC, and data center infrastructure.

200 Gb/s per lane, <0.1 mW/Gb/s

Multi-terabit bandwidth per package

Compatible with advanced packaging (CoWoS, SoIC) and memory standards (HBM4/5)

"This innovation represents a critical step toward commercializing photonic interposers as the next standard platform for computing systems," said Dr. Sahnggi Park, Technology Founder of OPROCESSOR INC and Principal Research Engineer at ETRI. "By integrating photonics at the interposer level, we are opening a path to ultra-efficient AI and HPC architectures."

About OPROCESSOR INC

Founded in 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts, OPROCESSOR INC is legally incorporated in the United States with its registered office at One Boston Place, Suite 2600, Boston, MA, and operates its active research and development center in Daejeon, South Korea (Room 1305, 223 Daedeok-daero, Seo-gu, Daejeon).

The company was established to commercialize proprietary photonic interposer technologies invented and experimentally demonstrated by Dr. Sahnggi Park, Principal Research Engineer at the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI).

OPROCESSOR INC, under the leadership of CEO Kyungeun Kim, holds a robust portfolio of intellectual property, including four granted U.S. patents (with one pending) and three granted Korean patents, covering prism coupling, adhesive bonding, and prism-based WDM filter technologies. These patents form the foundation for joint development and strategic partnerships with global semiconductor leaders.

SOURCE OPROCESSOR INC