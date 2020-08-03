OPS Public Safety Launches Secure Underseat Storage for Pickups

WATERTOWN, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OPS Public Safety officially announced the launch of their new Secure Underseat Storage designed for pickup trucks. The Underseat Storage sets the bar even higher for what's possible with pickup truck storage solutions. Not only does it safely secure firearms, ammo, and valuables, it's also competitively priced in the market at $740.00 MSRP.

OPS Public Safety Secure Underseat Storage

"We are thrilled to launch this exciting new product for pickups as it bridges the gap in the secure storage segment, and this has been made possible by our great team which is constantly innovating and churning out new ideas. We take immense pride in understanding our clients' needs and providing them with solutions by working closely with them," says Shane Lawrenson, Director of Business Development at OPS Public Safety.

The Underseat Storage has been carefully designed to ensure easy access from both driver side and passenger side. The dual lid design addresses the problem of accessibility due to split seats from both sides. The unique latch system makes it ideal for one-hand operation and is discreet which means it fits perfectly under the bench seat and no noise while driving or operating it. The outward flanges on the lid also reduces the possibility of tampering with the box.

The lightweight box only weighs 46 pounds and is built strong with 16-gauge steel and finished with black premium powder coating which makes the product abrasion-resistant and non-corrosive. We guarantee this product is built to last by offering our lifetime warranty.

The Secure Underseat Storage is currently designed for 2015-2021 Ford F150 pickups trucks. Easily install the unit in minutes with no-drill installation, and all hardware is included.

"This is an addition to our current line of storage products for vehicles and is aligned with our commitment to deliver world class products using pioneering technology to our discerning clients at great prices!" said Shane Lawrenson, Director of Business Development.

For more information, please contact:

Shane Lawrenson

315-595-3300 x206, [email protected], or fill out our quote form to get started.

About OPS Public Safety

OPS Public Safety is an industry-leading manufacturer of storage drawers for law enforcement and public safety vehicles. Founded in 2006, it now has two locations, Watertown, New York and Kingston, Ontario. Since day one, the family business has prided itself on building durable and lightweight aluminum products that ensure equipment is safe, secure, and easy to get to. OPS Public Safety offers storage solutions for SUV, pickups, vans, and command trailers. No matter the need, OPS Public Safety can design and manufacture a storage solution to your specific requirements.

SOURCE OPS Public Safety