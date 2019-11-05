Opsani AI Autonomously Boosts Performance And Drops Costs For Cloud Apps Running On Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Ignite -- Opsani, the leading provider of AI-driven Continuous Optimization for cloud applications, today announced Opsani AI is now generally available for services providers running on Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform.

Opsani solves two significant issues for companies running cloud-based apps: rising costs, and the complexity of tuning live applications. Gartner predicts that public cloud spending will surpass $331 billion by 2022 , and the complexity is beyond human scale—a simple five container application can have more than 255-trillion resource and basic parameter permutations.

Opsani AI continuously examines millions of application and environment configurations to identify the optimal combination of resources and parameter settings, and autonomously adjusts to the desired settings for lowest cost / best performance as new code is pushed through. The result is significantly improved performance for end users, and a drastic reduction in cloud costs.

Opsani AI proactively tunes resources like CPU and memory, middleware configuration variables like JVM GC type and pool sizes, kernel parameters like page sizes and jumbo packet sizes, and application parameters like thread pools, cache timeouts and write delays. It reacts constantly to new traffic patterns, new code, new instance types, and all other relevant factors.

As a result, customers experience more than a 200 percent increase in performance per dollar, getting more out of their applications while saving up to 80 percent on their cloud spend—overnight.

"Most organizations employ a robust and effective continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) toolchain that quickly sends safe new code to users, but changes impact the performance of the application and drive up the costs of hosting it," said Ross Schibler, co-founder and CEO, Opsani. "Automation is the future of DevOps. We've taken the guesswork and manual labor out of optimizing cloud apps so DevOps teams can reclaim their time and bring more creative value to the organization."

Plugins for Azure customers are available for GitHub, Terraform, Jenkins, Spinnaker, Wavefront, DataDog, SignalFX, Prometheus, Splunk and New Relic. To learn more, meet the Opsani team in booth 241 at Microsoft Ignite 2019.

To see Opsani's SaaS solution in action, go to https://opsani.com/product/

About Opsani

Opsani is the leading provider of AI-driven Continuous Optimization for cloud applications.

