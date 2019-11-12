Opsani Lands On Coveted 2019 CNBC Upstart 100 List

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsani , the leading provider of AI-driven Continuous Optimization for cloud applications, today announced the company has been named to the 2019 CNBC Upstart 100 List, which honors new enterprises "growing quickly, catching the public's attention while showcasing new trends in technology, health care, finance, retail, entertainment and much more." CNBC launched the Upstart List in 2017 with the Upstart 25. In 2019 CNBC has expanded the number of start-ups on the list from 25 to 100.

Opsani solves a growing problem for companies running large web applications hosted in the cloud: the costs of hosting applications are skyrocketing, and tuning applications to be more efficient has become too complex for humans to do manually. Gartner, a technology industry analyst firm, predicts that public cloud spending will surpass $331 billion by 2022 . Most organizations employ a robust and effective continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) toolchain that quickly and automatically sends safe new code to users, but those changes impact the performance of the application and drive up the costs of hosting it.

Opsani uses artificial intelligence to autonomously and continuously tune cloud applications and their infrastructure for maximum efficiency, performance for end-users, and cost savings. On average, Opsani customers experience more than a 200 percent increase in performance per dollar, getting more out of their applications while saving up to 80 percent on their cloud spend—overnight. Depending on the size of the organization, that savings can run into the millions per year.

"I want to thank CNBC for recognizing Opsani's team and technology, it's a great honor to have been picked for this list," said Ross Schibler, Opsani's Co-founder and CEO. "AI and automation in general are freeing companies from arduous, time intensive and manual processes so they can focus on creating new value--the things people are best at. That's Opsani's mission: to deploy automation for best application performance and costs, while letting people get back to the important work of generating new ideas and revenue."

To see Opsani's SaaS solution in action, go to https://opsani.com/product/

About Opsani Opsani is the leading provider of AI-driven Continuous Optimization for cloud applications.

