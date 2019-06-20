OpSense and Machfu announce technology partnership to enable secure and flexible infrastructure for retail and food service operations monitoring.

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpSense, a real-time continuous monitoring SaaS platform, today announced a technology partnership with Machfu , an industrial Internet of Things innovator, to provide an application and connectivity solution that simplifies IoT implementations. OpSense and Machfu collaborated to provide a solution to improve food safety, manage regulatory compliance, and reduce labor costs. Seasoned Brands, a growing Lebanese-American restaurant and bakery chain headquartered in Cleveland, OH with brands that include Aladdin's Eatery, Forage and Jasmine has selected OpSense with Machfu for monitoring environmental conditions in their bakery and restaurants.

Melvin Reyes, Director of IT for Seasoned Brands commented on the recent installation, "We are very happy with how OpSense and Machfu have given us improved visibility and confidence in our operations, ensuring the food we provide is safe and high quality."

The IIoT market is relatively fragmented, with evolving standards, to guide how sensors communicate and information is transferred, there is an opportunity to lead. The Machfu gateway is able to connect any industrial device to any back-end system easily.

"Machfu is known for their robust platform that is served in the gateway appliance," commented Stu Gavurin, CEO, OpSense. "The partnership provides the right combination of infrastructure for our clients and a single point of management and control as we deploy OpSense across many locations. I see this partnership as critical to the scalability and growth of OpSense and ultimately its longer term value to our clients."

"Our platform solves problems at scale in an affordable way," said Prakash Chakravarthi, CEO, Machfu. "Our devices are engineered for machines like a smart phone. We provide connectivity from the full spectrum of physical and wireless interfaces including fiber, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Wifi, and LoRa. Our architecture supports edge computing and protocol translation while also supporting OpSense's cloud-based platform allowing for sophisticated features including machine learning on-board. Our collaboration with OpSense delivers a powerful vertical industry solution."

The ability to quickly distill information from connected devices into something meaningful and actionable is where OpSense excels. Real-time wireless monitoring connects facilities, equipment, and processes, delivering information about performance and energy costs to those who need it.

About Machfu

Machfu simplifies the complex landscape of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) by easily connecting data at the edge to IoT databases in the cloud for business analytics. Machfu grew out of a simple idea: that developing and maintaining applications in the industrial IoT world should be as easy as it is in the desktop world or the smartphone world. Machfu products bring edge to enterprise connectivity to existing industrial infrastructure that can be deployed and scaled quickly. To learn more about Machfu, visit www.machfu.com .

About OpSense

OpSense simplifies food safety compliance with actionable insights. Real-time continuous monitoring is combined with task management checklists, customizable alerts, and enterprise reports to deliver an end-to-end operations management solution. The OpSense platform monitors temperature, humidity, open doors, HVAC conditions and more, maximizing productivity across operations, facilities, equipment, and the workforce. Architected for flexibility and scalability, OpSense can readily incorporate with existing tech. OpSense is built by Mission Data , leading developers of digital products for retail and food businesses since 1996. For more details: www.OpSense.com

SOURCE OpSense

Related Links

http://www.OpSense.com

