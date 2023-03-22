Opsera Announces New Patents to Accelerate Engineering Teams' DevOps Performance

The Opsera DevOps Flow platform allows high performing engineering teams to accelerate software delivery with the security, quality and cost control they require

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the DevOps Flow platform used by high performing engineering teams around the globe, today announced five patents have been issued to enable enterprise engineering leaders and teams to gain unprecedented end-to-end visibility into their software delivery and accelerate the speed and security of delivery, all while maximizing their investment.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued the following patents to Opsera:

U.S. Patent No. 11,416,266 entitled, "DevOps toolchain automation." The patent extends to the ability for teams to provision a tool through a "single pane of glass", and provisioned across any cloud or on premises. In a single click, engineering teams can deploy a tool into their tenancy. The additional patents [11,474,835, 11,487,557, 11,474,834] allow teams to move, modify, or delete the tools, giving them complete flexibility in their toolchain.

U.S. Patent No. 11,609,905 entitled, "Persona Based Analytics". The patent provisions Opsera's persona-based insights for engineering CTO and CIOs to be able to view in a unified dashboard metrics against how their direct reports' teams are performing, all the way down to an individual engineer's performance. Now, teams can be recognized for their work, the business impact of the code they write, and accelerate momentum to increase productivity.

"Enterprises have spent upwards of $25 million on resources and custom tooling to try to manage their software delivery, teams and DevOps ecosystem," said Kumar Chivukula, co-founder and CEO of Opsera. "Companies more than ever need to do more with less. One way of doing so is to maximize their investments in software delivery tooling, and the way of achieving this is with a DevOps Flow platform. The best platform on the market today is Opsera. Our DevOps Flow platform provides leaders with visibility into the velocity, productivity, and governance of their engineering teams, and this saves money and moves their company's digital transformation objectives forward."

The reality of DevOps today is two broken solutions. Upwards of 90% of engineering time is spent simply maintaining DIY pipelines with custom scripts and glue code or a black box solution that limits engineers to a vendor's solution and custom integrations. In short, engineers are spending just as much time managing DevOps as they are engineering.

Existing DevOps solutions fail because they are point solutions solving a particular function, but not providing a platform solution for the whole organization – from CXOs down to the developer – to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

Opsera's answer to this expensive, time-consuming and problematic state of DevOps is what high performing engineering teams rely on – a DevOps Flow platform - that accomplishes three things:

Gives enterprise teams choice and flexibility with their tools and automation while bringing existing internal tools into one tool management system.

Accelerates enterprise DevOps maturity through automating pipelines, with security and quality gates built in to keep fast moving teams productive.

Gives leaders visibility into their teams' performance with insights into metrics all in one place so smart decisions can be made fast.

Customers using Opsera transform their DevOps/DevSecOps journey across product and IT applications. They increase agility (~25X), security posture (60-75%), productivity (~2X+), and reduce TCO (2-3X).

About Opsera

The Opsera DevOps Flow Platform is trusted by high-performing engineering teams, customers and recognized by the industry. Built on three core pillars to give leaders visibility from ideation to deployment, quality software delivered at speed, and shift-left security built into the platform so teams don't need to worry about protecting current or future software investments. Opsera enables any engineering team to move forward on its DevOps journey and become a top-performing DevOps team regardless of size, tech-maturity or industry. Customers like Norton LifeLock, Honeywell, Uber, WorkDay and Sephora – all very different in size and industry – improved developer productivity by 25%, increased security posture by 60%, and reduced deployment times by 65% with the Opsera DevOps Flow Platform.

