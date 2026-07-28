Opsera Extends Forge to Cursor Marketplace, Bringing Enterprise Context and Governance to AI-Assisted Development

Opsera's expanding AI ecosystem gives joint customers the flexibility to use their preferred AI coding tools while improving software quality, governance, and AI token efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, a leader in AI-powered software delivery, today announced the availability of Forge, an enterprise software factory on the Cursor Marketplace. The integration extends Forge's enterprise context, governance, and spec-driven development capabilities directly into one of today's fastest-growing AI coding environments.

Together with Cursor, Opsera brings those capabilities directly into the AI coding experience, helping developers generate software that aligns with enterprise requirements from the start of the development process. The integration is part of Opsera's broader AI-SDLC vision, giving enterprise teams the choice to build on the AI tools they already use rather than replace them, while extending Forge's context-aware, spec-driven development model into that workflow.

"At Belcorp, we need more than faster code, we need an AI-driven SDLC that accelerates time to market and delivers measurable business outcomes. The results we've seen from Forge show what's possible," said Venkat Gopalan, CDTO, Belcorp. "Forge carries business intent from concept to cloud without losing governance along the way, with an enterprise-grade modernization blueprint. It's a new standard for building and scaling in the AI era."

"Enterprises want the speed of AI-assisted development without giving up the standards that make their software trustworthy," said Brian McCarthy, President, Global Revenue and Field Operations for Cursor. "Forge brings architecture, security, and compliance context directly in Cursor, so the code developers generate is aligned with the business from the first keystroke. This integration expands our customers' options and makes AI coding viable at enterprise scale."

Addressing the Enterprise AI Context Gap

As AI coding assistants accelerate software creation, the challenge is shifting. Generating code faster isn't enough, organizations need AI-generated software to align with business intent, architectural standards, security policies, and compliance requirements before it reaches production.

Context Integrity

AI agents drift like stateless developers. Forge resolves this with Intent Architecture and Context Integrity: living specs replace tribal knowledge. Extended into Cursor, that context follows developers into their existing environment.

Token Efficiency

Forge's integration with Cursor boosts AI output while controlling token consumption. Instead of forcing agents to reconstruct context from isolated prompts, developers get structured project context, business intent, and governance requirements built directly into the Cursor experience.

Governed Velocity

Speed without governance breaks enterprise AI. Forge's human-auditable work orders enforce policy inline, reviewed before shipping inside Cursor. Because each order defines "done," Forge cuts rework roughly 60%.

"AI has fundamentally changed how software gets built, but speed alone isn't enough," said Kumar Chivukula, CEO and co-founder of Opsera. "Enterprises need AI systems that understand business intent, technical requirements and governance policies. Together, Forge and Cursor help customers bring context and accountability directly into the developer experience."

The Cursor integration builds on Opsera's expanding ecosystem of AI technology partners, giving enterprises the flexibility to adopt the coding assistants, models, and platforms that fit their needs.

The Forge integration for Cursor is available immediately through the Cursor Marketplace at https://opsera.ai/cursor-plugin/

About Opsera

Opsera is the AI-native software factory that helps enterprises operationalize AI-driven delivery combining intelligent orchestration, spec-driven development and an open ecosystem of 150+ tool integrations. By preserving intent and context across the SDLC, Opsera measures and boosts developer productivity and AI ROI, letting teams govern, measure and scale AI-driven software delivery at their own pace.

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SOURCE Opsera