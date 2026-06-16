Opsera Launches BrickForge by Opsera, a Purpose-Built AI Operational Command Center for Enterprise Data Teams, on Databricks Marketplace

Built on the Databricks platform, BrickForge delivers a unified operational command center for Databricks environments

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks Data + AI Summit - Opsera, the leader in AI-powered software delivery, today announced the availability of BrickForge on Databricks Marketplace, an open marketplace for data, analytics, and AI, powered by OpenSharing. A purpose-built AI Application, BrickForge gives enterprise data teams what they have been missing: a native command center to observe, diagnose, fix, and govern their entire Databricks estate — without adding infrastructure or touching business data.

Opsera will showcase BrickForge at the Databricks Data + AI Summit, Booth #223. To learn more, visit opsera.ai/brickforge.

The trigger is real. A recent Databricks State of AI Agents report stated that 80% of databases on its platform are now created by agents, not humans. As organizations produce more data products and pipelines alongside this agentic growth, operational complexity grows with it — compliance posture drifts, SQL workloads accumulate security exposure, recovery plans go untested, and deployments introduce configuration risk.

BrickForge addresses that through the BrickForge Operational Loop — a four-stage continuous process for governing Databricks estates at the pace of AI:

Observe: Live Databricks health monitoring across every cluster, job, Delta Live Tables (DLT) pipeline, warehouse, and AI endpoints. When something drifts or degrades, teams see it before it becomes an incident. No log-diving. No waiting for users to report errors.





Live Databricks health monitoring across every cluster, job, Delta Live Tables (DLT) pipeline, warehouse, and AI endpoints. When something drifts or degrades, teams see it before it becomes an incident. No log-diving. No waiting for users to report errors. Diagnose: AI-assisted root-cause analysis that surfaces the exact issue — configuration drift, a YAML delta, a SQL vulnerability, a compliance control slipping — with prioritized remediation options before engineers are paged.





AI-assisted root-cause analysis that surfaces the exact issue — configuration drift, a YAML delta, a SQL vulnerability, a compliance control slipping — with prioritized remediation options before engineers are paged. Fix: Human-authorized remediation in minutes, not hours. Declarative Automation Bundles (DABs) generation, 3-stage YAML validation, multi-environment promotion and migration — every action is version-controlled, auditable, and executed with explicit confirmation.





Human-authorized remediation in minutes, not hours. Declarative Automation Bundles (DABs) generation, 3-stage YAML validation, multi-environment promotion and migration — every action is version-controlled, auditable, and executed with explicit confirmation. Govern: Continuous posture monitoring against SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and ISO 27001. Per-control verdicts, evidence citations, audit-ready reporting, AI-generated Disaster Recovery plans, workspace replication, and executable RTO/RPO drills — so compliance and resilience are always current, not a fire drill.

"The way enterprises operate their data estate hasn't kept pace with how fast AI agents are generating pipelines and products," said Kumar Chivukula, co-founder and CEO of Opsera. "Bringing BrickForge to the Databricks Marketplace gives data teams an operational command center to observe, diagnose, remediate, and govern — with compliance, policy, operational health and disaster recovery built in."

BrickForge runs natively inside a customer's existing Databricks tenant under a Zero Business Data Contact principle — evaluating metadata and infrastructure patterns, not row-level data. No new infrastructure. No data egress Data Processing Agreement (DPA). No new vendor trust boundary. What typically takes weeks of security reviews and months of architecture approvals is compressed to days.

"Customers consistently ask us for easier, more secure ways to discover, access, and share data and AI assets across their organizations and ecosystems," said Stephen Orban, SVP, Product Ecosystem & Partnerships at Databricks. "By bringing BrickForge to the Databricks Marketplace, Opsera and Databricks are helping our joint customers accelerate innovation and unlock more value from their data on an open, governed platform."

BrickForge extends the company's AI-SDLC platform — which includes the Forge AI software factory — to enterprise data teams, adding operational governance and intelligence to the full software and data delivery lifecycles.

About Opsera

Opsera helps enterprises operationalize AI-driven software delivery through its AI-SDLC platform, combining intelligent orchestration, operational intelligence, and an open ecosystem of AI tools and partners. By understanding the intent and context of development workflows, Opsera empowers teams to embrace spec-driven development and leverage agentic workflows to automate complex pipelines safely. By helping customers navigate their AI journey at their own pace, Opsera enables organizations to govern, measure, and scale AI-generated software with confidence.

Media Contact:

Terri Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

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SOURCE Opsera