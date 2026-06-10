Opsera Launches VIBEshift to Move AI-Generated Applications from Prototype to Production with a Single Command

New autonomous deployment agent eliminates the last mile between AI-generated code and production-ready software.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the leader in AI-powered software delivery, today announced VIBEshift, a new autonomous deployment agent that turns AI-generated applications into production-ready software with a single command. VIBEshift lets developers, AI builders and enterprise teams eliminate the last mile between rapidly generated prototypes and secure, deployable applications running in production environments.

Generative AI has dramatically accelerated software creation, with tools like Claude, Cursor and Lovable enabling the creation of functional applications with unprecedented speed. Yet moving AI-generated applications into production remains complex. Teams still face manual processes to set up infrastructure, deployment pipelines, security controls and operational oversight.

VIBEshift operates directly within the developer workflow to autonomously analyze applications, provision infrastructure, and deploy production-ready code. It addresses the need for developers to move from prototype to production without waiting on operational teams.

"AI has forever changed how software is created, but deployment remains a major bottleneck in software delivery," said Kumar Chivukula, co-founder and CEO of Opsera. "Now, developers can generate working applications in minutes and transform them into secure, production-ready software without days of manual effort and specialized expertise. By eliminating that last mile to production, organizations can move from idea to production with Vibe-style simplicity and speed."

VIBEshift executes deployments autonomously, from provisioning infrastructure and configuring authentication to validating deployments and performing operational checks. It manages CI/CD tasks traditionally handled by multiple teams and tools.

Key VIBEshift capabilities include:

Autonomous Deployment: Automatically provisions infrastructure and deploys applications to production-grade cloud environments directly from the IDE with a single command.

Automatically provisions infrastructure and deploys applications to production-grade cloud environments directly from the IDE with a single command. Built-In Security and Governance: Applies security controls, authentication and deployment policies throughout the deployment process.

Applies security controls, authentication and deployment policies throughout the deployment process. Self-Healing Operations: Automatically identifies and remediates deployment failures to improve reliability.

Automatically identifies and remediates deployment failures to improve reliability. Full Auditability: Maintains detailed deployment records and operational logs for governance and compliance requirements.

Maintains detailed deployment records and operational logs for governance and compliance requirements. Deterministic Execution: Delivers consistent, repeatable deployment outcomes through policy-driven automation.

VIBEshift supports modern AI development workflows and integrates with leading IDEs, source code repositories and cloud platforms, enabling organizations to deploy applications with the tools and environments they already trust.

VIBEshift expands Opsera's growing portfolio of AI-powered software delivery solutions, helping enterprises operationalize AI-driven development. Working alongside Opsera AppSec Agents, which automate security scanning, compliance validation and governance controls, VIBEshift helps teams move beyond software creation to secure, scalable deployment and governance of AI-generated applications.

Availability

VIBEshift is available immediately by visiting: https://opsera.ai/agents/vibeshift/

About Opsera

Opsera helps enterprises operationalize AI-driven software delivery through its AI-SDLC platform, combining intelligent orchestration, operational intelligence, and an open ecosystem of AI tools and partners. By understanding the intent and context of development workflows, Opsera empowers teams to embrace spec-driven development and leverage agentic workflows to automate complex pipelines safely. By helping customers navigate their AI journey at their own pace, Opsera enables organizations to govern, measure, and scale AI-generated software with confidence

Media Contact:

Terri Douglas

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SOURCE Opsera